A virtual gallery

LG Electronics announced on Dec. 30 that it is unveiling its new "LG Gallery TV" at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, on Jan. 6, 2026. The LG Gallery TV is LG’s new lifestyle display, designed both as a premium television and an art-inspired digital canvas. It integrates with the LG Gallery+ service, offering access to thousands of curated artworks, game illustrations and even AI-generated visuals. [LG Electronics]