Coupang interim chief's insistence on using own interpreter causes row in parliamentary hearing
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 21:22
Harold Rogers, the interim chief of embattled e-commerce company Coupang, caused a brief commotion at a National Assembly hearing on Tuesday by refusing to use the simultaneous interpreter provided by parliament, insisting instead on relying on his own.
During the hearing, jointly held by five standing National Assembly committees, Rogers was asked by Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Choi Min-hee, chair of the hearing and head of the Science Committee, to use the official simultaneous interpretation system prepared by the National Assembly. He declined, insisting on using his own interpreter.
“I have my interpreter,” Rogers said, whom he emphasized had also served in the same role at the United Nations as he refused assistance from the interpreter provided by parliament.
The dispute erupted when Rep. Choi challenged the accuracy of a translation by Rogers's personal interpreter of a prior question. Choi asked the interpreter about Rogers's comments regarding interest rates on loans for small merchants, asking, “Rogers said ‘lowest rate.’ How did you translate that to us [the committee]?”
The interpreter replied, “I think I interpreted it as being on the lower side.”
Choi responded, “That’s incorrect. You said it was 'relatively low.' That kind of translation is unacceptable.”
Choi pressed Rogers to use the earpiece for simultaneous interpretation provided, saying, “We prepared this service because during the last hearing, your interpreter paraphrased core parts of your statement.” DP Rep. Noh Jong-myun said, urging compliance. “If you respect the National Assembly of Korea, wear the simultaneous interpretation device.”
Calling the request "highly irregular," Rogers expressed an intention to make an objection.
Rep. Choi firmly rejected the protest, saying, “Permission to use a personal interpreter was granted solely to allow you to consult with your Korean legal counsel.”
The dispute drew criticism and raised voices from attendees before the hearing eventually resumed.
Rogers later continued the session with an interpretation device in his left ear while simultaneously communicating with his personal interpreter in his right ear.
