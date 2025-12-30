Korea's nuclear safety commission approves operation of Saeul-3 reactor
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 14:06
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) has approved the operation of the Saeul-3, a reactor at the Saeul Nuclear Power Plant in Ulju County, Ulsan, clearing the way for its full commissioning set for next year.
The NSSC said Tuesday it passed the motion to authorize the operation of the Saeul-3 during its 228th regular meeting held the same day.
The approval comes nine years after construction began on the unit. It is the first new reactor to be licensed in Korea since Shin-Hanul-2 in September 2023.
The regulator began its review of Saeul-3’s license during its 227th meeting on Dec. 19, based on a safety assessment by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and a prior review by the NSSC’s expert advisory panel. In Tuesday’s meeting, the NSSC concluded that the reactor meets the operational safety requirements outlined in Article 21 of the Nuclear Safety Act.
The motion passed with five out of six commissioners voting in favor.
“The safety of Saeul-3 was thoroughly verified through procedures mandated by law and based on scientific and technical grounds,” said NSSC Chairman Choi Won-ho. “We will continue rigorous inspections during the fuel loading and commissioning phases following the operating license.”
