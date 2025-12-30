 Nat'l Assembly set for 2-day hearing over Coupang's massive data leak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 10:07
Coupang delivery vehicles are parked at a company logistics center in Seoul on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

 
The National Assembly was set to open a two-day parliamentary hearing Tuesday to inspect Coupang over the online retailer's massive data leak that affected nearly two-thirds of South Korea's population.
 
The hearing will involve six parliamentary committees, including the science and ICT committee, to examine the breach and the company's alleged unfair business practices, with 13 current and former executives selected as witnesses.
 

Coupang founder Kim Bom-suk, his brother and company Vice President Yoo Kim and Kang Han-seung, the former CEO of Coupang's Korea unit, however, have submitted statements informing the Assembly of their absence.
 
The main opposition People Power Party, which has called for a parliamentary inspection into the company instead of a hearing, has decided to boycott the hearing.
 
Last month, Coupang confirmed that the personal information of 33.7 million customer accounts had been exposed, noting the compromised data included users' names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery addresses.
 
A police investigation into the massive data leak is currently underway.



