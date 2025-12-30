Korean, Japanese automakers to shift production to U.S. as MAGA takes hold

New aviation safety regulations take effect

U.S. reportedly eases chip equipment export restriction for Samsung, SK hynix plants in China

Coupang interim chief's insistence on using own interpreter causes row in parliamentary hearing

Related Stories

Controversial safety act remains in place as political parties squabble

International flights pick up speed, set to recover 60% of pre-Covid levels

Transport Ministry to remove concrete localizer mounds from all airports following Jeju Air disaster

Unification Ministry says revised law will likely end anti-North leaflet launches

Despite Airbus emergency software update, Korean carriers unlikely to experience delays or cancellations