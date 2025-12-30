KakaoTalk, Youtube dominate smartphone app usage in Korea
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 15:11 Updated: 30 Dec. 2025, 16:44
While Koreans turned to KakaoTalk most often to connect, they spent the most time watching videos on YouTube this year, reflecting a clear divide in how different apps are used throughout the day.
Market researcher WiseApp Retail said Tuesday that it analyzed data from a sample of Korean users of Android and iOS smartphones from January to November this year. Only apps that are available on both platforms were included in the tally.
According to the results, KakaoTalk had the highest average monthly user count, with 48.23 million people using the app. It was followed by YouTube with 46.78 million, Google with 45.1 million, Naver with 44.09 million and Google Chrome with 42.03 million.
Other apps with a significant number of users included Coupang, Naver Map, Instagram, Toss and Baedal Minjok, commonly referred to as Baemin, indicating that apps closely linked to daily life saw higher usage.
YouTube ranked first in terms of average monthly time spent on the app, with Korean users spending 114 billion minutes. This figure far exceeded that of any other app. KakaoTalk followed with 32.4 billion minutes, trailed by Instagram at 27.9 billion minutes, Naver at 19.1 billion minutes and Google Chrome at 16.6 billion minutes. Apps focused on video content, like TikTok and Netflix, also logged substantial user engagement.
In terms of the most frequently opened app, KakaoTalk came first with an average of 76.1 billion launches per month. Instagram ranked second with 15.9 billion, ahead of YouTube’s 14.9 billion, Naver’s 14.4 billion, Cashwalk’s 8.8 billion, Google Chrome’s 7.7 billion and Toss’s 6.5 billion.
