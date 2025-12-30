 Samsung Electronics supplies automotive processor for BMW EVs: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics supplies automotive processor for BMW EVs: Sources

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:43
Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is seen on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is seen on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics has supplied advanced automotive processors for electric vehicles (EVs) produced by BMW AG, industry sources said Tuesday, marking a breakthrough in the expansion of the Korean tech giant's automotive parts portfolio.
 
According to the sources, Samsung Electronics provided the Exynos Auto V720 chips for BMW's new iX3 EVs, becoming a key semiconductor partner for the German automaker's software-defined vehicle program.
 

Related Article

The new iX3 is a midsize electric sport utility vehicle built on BMW's advanced EV platform, the Neue Klasse. Introduced in September, the model is scheduled to be released in Korea in the second half of 2026.
 
The sources said Samsung Electronics is also expected to supply Exynos chips for other next-generation BMW EVs, as well as conventional models.
 
The BMW iX3 [BMW]

The BMW iX3 [BMW]

 
In particular, Samsung reportedly plans to supply the Exynos Auto V920 processors for the upcoming next-generation BMW 7-series models, the sources added.
 
The Exynos Auto lineup powers in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles, delivering navigation information and high-quality multimedia content.
 
Samsung previously supplied Exynos processors to Audi and Volkswagen in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Yonhap
tags samsung bmw ev

More in Tech

Samsung Electronics supplies automotive processor for BMW EVs: Sources

New sweeping AI law leaves tech industry unsure, unprepared ahead of next month's enactment

Cyber intrusion crimes double in 10 years: Data

Ex-Samsung employees indicted over leak of state-designated tech to Chinese chipmaker

Samsung SDS to resell ChatGPT to Korean firms in partnership with OpenAI

Related Stories

[TEST DRIVE] BMW’s i4 is sporty and sleek but lacks in navigation system

BMW Korea opens EV charging station concept with local consumers in mind

2022 will be the Year of the Expensive EVs

BMW boosts Korea's supply of EV charging stations

[TEST DRIVE] BMW's i7 offers speed, style and a cinema on wheels
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)