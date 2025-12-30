New year at the temple: Offerings for all ages
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 17:07
KIM MIN-YOUNG
From silent mornings spent in snow-covered temples to lantern-lit New Year’s ceremonies, dozens of temples across Korea are opening their gates this winter for immersive “templestay” programs aimed at everyone from curious kids to weary adults.
A total of 52 temples nationwide will host templestay events through Friday.
For children on winter break, Naeso Temple in Buan County, North Jeolla, is running a program that teaches hanja (Chinese characters used in Korean) through play. Designed for elementary school students, the templestay combines introductory Chinese character lessons with hands-on activities and nature exploration.
Baegyang Temple in Jangseong County, South Jeolla, introduces young participants to temple culture through meditation and recreational activities. Beopju Temple in Boeun County, North Chungcheong, is operating a family-oriented winter vacation templestay that includes children’s meditation, treasure hunts and sledding.
There are also special templestays for welcoming the New Year in mountain temples. Gwaneum Temple on Jeju Island is hosting a New Year’s program featuring a tteokguk (rice cake soup) offering, a small concert, a campfire gathering and a New Year’s bell ringing ceremony.
At Yongyeon Temple in Gangneung, Gangwon, participants can attend the tolling of the New Year’s Eve bell, take part in a sunrise meditation at Yeonhwabong peak and transcribe passages from the Dhammapada.
Programs for adults and college students are also available. Heungguk Temple in Goyang, Gyeonggi, is offering a “dopamine detox” templestay that encourages participants to reduce smartphone use and focus on meditation. Yukjijang Temple in Yangju, Gyeonggi, is running a wellness-focused program centered on breathing exercises and meditation.
“The winter special templestays were designed to allow children, families and adults alike to find rest and reflection at their own pace,” said Il Hwa, head of the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism. “We hope participants can steady their minds in the quiet of mountain temples and welcome the New Year of the Horse in peace.”
Applications and detailed schedules for each temple are available on the templestay reservation website.
