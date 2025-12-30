Scrutiny of Lee Hye-hoon’s role as fiscal gatekeeper must come first (KOR)

The Lee Jae Myung administration has made a surprise pick for its first minister of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, nominating former People Power Party lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon. Appointing an opposition politician and conservative economist to head a core ministry responsible for the national budget is both unconventional and controversial.The presidential office has described the choice as one of “unity and pragmatism,” but reactions across the political spectrum have sharply diverged. The ruling camp has raised concerns about Lee’s past record, including her participation in rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and her stance during the martial law controversy. The opposition, meanwhile, expelled Lee from the party, calling her nomination “the worst act of defection in party history.” Critics note that she had served as a district party chair and was a three-term lawmaker from Seocho A in southern Seoul, a conservative stronghold. Some view the nomination as a political tactic aimed at dividing the opposition ahead of local elections.Lee Hye-hoon must still explain her participation in anti-impeachment rallies. There is also regret that the presidential office did not appear to consult the opposition before announcing the nomination, a step that could have better reflected its stated goal of unity and cooperation. Even so, branding the move as “collaboration with the current regime” goes too far. Politics cannot function if rivals are dismissed as traitors. Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok captured the point succinctly, saying conservatives are closing ranks while the Democratic Party is opening up, adding that it is not the time to brand Lee Hye-hoon a turncoat.The more important question is whether Lee is capable of serving as the nation’s fiscal gatekeeper. A former researcher at the Korea Development Institute, Lee has voiced reform-minded views within conservative circles, emphasizing economic democratization. At heart, however, she is a conservative economist who has consistently stressed fiscal discipline and market principles. In 2021, she criticized Lee Jae Myung, then governor of Gyeonggi Province, for advocating universal basic income, saying he lacked a basic understanding of economics.By the end of next year, Korea’s national debt is expected to reach 1.41 quadrillion won ($986 billion), with the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 50 percent. President Lee has nonetheless pledged to continue expansionary fiscal policy. As an economist, the nominee’s principles are likely to clash with the president’s approach.At a time when concerns over rising government debt are quietly pushing up government bond yields, appointing a conservative economist as budget chief could send a positive signal to markets that fiscal discipline will be respected. If the president’s pragmatism is genuine, Lee should not be reduced to a political shield for expansionary spending. She, too, must be prepared to act as an “opposition voice within the administration.”That means accelerating the introduction of a credible fiscal rule and a binding medium-term fiscal framework, both widely supported by public finance experts. If Lee lacks the resolve to speak up within government, it would be better for both herself and the country not to accept a ceremonial post. Lawmakers from both camps should set aside political calculations and rigorously assess, during confirmation hearings, whether she is truly fit to safeguard the nation’s finances.이재명 정부의 기획예산처 초대 장관 후보자로 이혜훈 전 국민의힘 의원이 깜짝 발탁됐다. 정부의 핵심 기능인 예산을 담당하는 핵심 부처의 수장에 야당 정치인이자 보수 경제학자를 지명한 건 파격적이고 또한 논쟁적이다. 청와대는 ‘통합과 실용 인사’라고 설명하지만 여야 정치권의 반응은 사뭇 다르다. 여당은 비상계엄을 옹호하고 윤석열 대통령 탄핵에 반대했던 후보자의 전력을 문제 삼았다. 야당은 후보자가 현직 당협위원장 신분이었고, 보수 강세 지역인 서울 서초갑에서 3선을 했다는 점에서 “사상 최악의 해당 행위”라며 이 후보자를 제명했다. 지방선거 표심을 노린 야당 갈라치기 정략이라는 평가도 나온다. 반탄 집회 참석은 후보자가 해명해야 할 대목이다. 청와대가 인사 발표 전에 야당과 협의하는 모양새를 취했더라면 정부가 내세우는 통합과 협치의 취지를 좀 더 살릴 수 있었을 것이라는 아쉬움이 남는다. 그렇다 하더라도 “현 정권에 부역하는 행위”라는 야당의 평가는 지나치다. 상대방을 반역자로 부르면서 어떻게 협상하고 정치를 한단 말인가. 이준석 개혁신당 대표가 핵심을 찔렀다. 그는 “보수는 닫혀 가고 민주당은 열려 가고 있다”며 “이혜훈 전 의원을 배신자로 몰아세울 때가 아니다”고 했다.더 중요한 본질은 이 후보자가 예산장관으로서 나라 곳간지기 역할을 제대로 할 수 있느냐의 문제다. 한국개발연구원(KDI) 출신인 이 후보자는 보수 정당 안에서 경제민주화를 강조하는 개혁적 목소리를 내긴 했지만 기본적으로는 재정 건전성과 시장원리를 강조해 온 보수 경제학자다. 2021년 기본소득 도입을 주장하는 이재명 당시 경기지사를 “경제학 개념이 없다”고 비판하기도 했다. 내년 말이면 나랏빚이 1413조원에 달하고 국가채무 비율은 50%를 넘어서는데 이재명 대통령은 내후년에도 확장재정을 공언했다. 경제학자로서 이 후보자의 소신과 대통령의 확장재정론은 충돌할 소지가 많다.나랏빚 걱정으로 국채 금리가 슬금슬금 오르는 가운데 보수 경제학자를 나라 곳간지기로 지명한 점은 대외적으로 재정 규율을 지키겠다는 괜찮은 시그널이 될 수 있다. 이 대통령의 실용인사가 진심이라면 보수 경제학자를 그저 확장재정의 방패막이로 소비하는 정치공학에 그쳐선 안 된다. 이 후보자도 ‘행정부 안의 야당’ 역할을 제대로 해야 한다. 재정학자들이 공감하는 재정준칙과 구속력 있는 중기재정계획 도입부터 속도를 내야 한다. 정부 안에서 ‘다른 목소리’를 결기 있게 낼 자신이 없다면 ‘얼굴마담용’ 장관직을 아예 맡지 않는 게 본인을 위해서나, 나라를 위해서나 나을 것이다. 여야는 정략적 이해타산을 떠나 이 후보자가 나라 곳간지기 역할을 제대로 할 수 있는 적임자인지를 청문회에서 철저히 검증하기 바란다.