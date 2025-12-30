 Blackpink's Jennie to celebrate birthday with photo exhibition of her 'genuine' moments
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Jennie to celebrate birthday with photo exhibition of her 'genuine' moments

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:12
Jennie of girl group Blackpink [NEWS1]

Jennie of girl group Blackpink [NEWS1]

 
Blackpink member Jennie will mark her birthday with a special photo exhibition that offers a glimpse into her most authentic moments.
 
Jennie will hold her first photo exhibition, “J2nni5,’” from Jan. 16 to 29 at cultural exhibition space Youthquake in Jongno District, central Seoul. The title is a reference to Jennie's age, 25.
 

Related Article

 
The exhibition is described as “the most genuine fragments of Jennie discovered in unintentional moments,” according to Jennie's agency Odd Atelier. It will unveil previously unreleased photos of Jennie at age 25, taken by renowned Korean photographers Hong Jang-hyun, Shin Sun-hye and Mok Jung-wook.
 
A photo book featuring other unreleased images will also be published.
 
Poster for singer Jennie's photo exhibition "J2nni5" [ODD ATELIER]

Poster for singer Jennie's photo exhibition "J2nni5" [ODD ATELIER]

 
The exhibition comes as celebration of Jennie's birthday, Jan. 16. The singer was directly involved in every stage of the project, according to her agency.
 
Advance ticket sales for the “J2nni5” will begin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 through Melon Ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jennie Photos Korea

More in K-pop

Blackpink's Jennie to celebrate birthday with photo exhibition of her 'genuine' moments

Blackpink's Rosé tops 'The Most Beautiful Faces of 2025' list

aespa's Ningning to be absent from Japanese year-end music show

Head of MC Mong's former agency to take legal action against media outlet over affair, dodgy dealing allegations

Danielle supposedly spotted volunteering on day of ADOR contract termination

Related Stories

ONE CUT: Pusan National University kicks off 2025 PNU Summer School

ONE CUT: Cooling Off by the Falls

ONE CUT: Volunteers share 400 bowls of samgyetang

Korea's photo booths offer creative ways of leaving memories

Blackpink’s Jennie lands Billboard’s Global Force Award as aespa takes Group of the Year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)