Blackpink's Jennie to celebrate birthday with photo exhibition of her 'genuine' moments
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:12
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Blackpink member Jennie will mark her birthday with a special photo exhibition that offers a glimpse into her most authentic moments.
Jennie will hold her first photo exhibition, “J2nni5,’” from Jan. 16 to 29 at cultural exhibition space Youthquake in Jongno District, central Seoul. The title is a reference to Jennie's age, 25.
The exhibition is described as “the most genuine fragments of Jennie discovered in unintentional moments,” according to Jennie's agency Odd Atelier. It will unveil previously unreleased photos of Jennie at age 25, taken by renowned Korean photographers Hong Jang-hyun, Shin Sun-hye and Mok Jung-wook.
A photo book featuring other unreleased images will also be published.
The exhibition comes as celebration of Jennie's birthday, Jan. 16. The singer was directly involved in every stage of the project, according to her agency.
Advance ticket sales for the “J2nni5” will begin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 through Melon Ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.
