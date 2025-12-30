Blackpink's Rosé tops 'The Most Beautiful Faces of 2025' list
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:01
Rosé of girl group Blackpink topped the ranking of "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025," compiled by film critic magazine TC Candler.
TC Candler announced the annual list on Sunday through its official YouTube channel. Rosé took the No. 1 spot in the list, which highlights female celebrities from around the world based on global fan votes and recommendations.
Several K-pop stars also ranked high on the list. Pharita of BabyMonster came in at No. 3, followed by Karina of aespa at No. 8. Jisoo of Blackpink placed at No. 11, Nancy of Momoland at No. 14 and Tzuyu of Twice at No. 20.
Other names included Lisa of Blackpink at No. 22, Jeon Somi at No. 24 and Jang Won-young of IVE at No. 26. Actor Nana, who previously ranked No. 1 in both 2014 and 2015, took the No. 18 spot this year.
Over in the male category, V of BTS ranked the highest among Korean celebrities at No. 7 on “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025” list.
Ni-ki of Enhypen placed at No. 10, Jungkook of BTS at No. 14 and Hyunjin of Stray Kids at No. 18. Cha Eun-woo of Astro, who is currently serving in the military, placed at No. 33.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
