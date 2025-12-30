Dream Concert 2026 drops first lineup
“Dream Concert 2026” has announced its first lineup, featuring major K-pop acts including EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, Hwasa, Taemin and The Boyz.
The joint annual concert of multiple K-pop acts will take place on Feb. 6 and 7, at the Kai Tak Sports Park Main Stadium in Hong Kong. "Dream Concert" has taken place every year since 1995, though the concerts for 2020 and 2021 were held online due to Covid-19. The concert also skipped 2025 due to venue issues, after initially being scheduled for October.
Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of boy band EXO will perform solo stages on both days, as well as a joint CBX stage, marking their return to "Dream Concert" for the first time in about nine years since last performing at the 2017 edition in Pyeongchang, Gangwon.
Hwasa of girl group Mamamoo will also join the lineup. The singer’s recent single “Good Goodbye,” which ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Korea Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks, topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and reached No. 32 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.
Boy band SHINee’s Taemin is set to appear as well. His digital single “Veil,” released in September, ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.
Taemin recently wrapped up his arena tour in Japan and is scheduled to hold a solo concert in Las Vegas on Jan. 16, followed by an appearance at the Grammy Museum’s “Global Spin Live” performance series on Jan. 20. In April, he is also set to perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the only K-pop male solo artist on the lineup.
The Boyz will also take the "Dream Concert" stage. The group released its third full-length album, “Unexpected,” and its 10th EP, “a;effect,” this year.
"Dream Concert 2026" is co-hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association and China’s Changsha Liu Jiu Culture.
