Hyun Bin, Seo Ye-jin donate 200 million won to Samsung Medical Center

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:52
Actors Hyun Bin, left, and Son Ye-jin [YONHAP]

 
Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have donated 200 million won ($140,000) to Samsung Medical Center in the year-end holiday spirit.
 
The celebrity couple made the donation at the end of the year to support patients in need of medical assistance, according to Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, on Tuesday. The funds will be used to cover treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients at Samsung Medical Center, as well as low-income patients facing financial hardship.
 

“We hope this can be of even a small help to patients undergoing treatment and their families,” the couple said in a statement.
 
Hyun Bin and Son tied the knot in March 2022, welcoming their son in November of the same year. They appeared as a couple in the tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” (2019-20).
  
Earlier this year, the couple also donated 150 million won each to Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center to support treatment for underprivileged children and adolescents.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
