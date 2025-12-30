 Korea's 3,000-ton submarine returns home after joint anti-submarine drills with U.S.
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 11:38
This photo, provided by the Navy on Nov. 17, shows the ROKS Ahn Mu departing from a naval base in Jinhae to participate in the Silent Shark exercise. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]

The ROKS Ahn Mu, an indigenous submarine built with homegrown technology, returned home Tuesday after successfully conducting a month-long joint anti-submarine exercise with the United States, according to the Navy.
 
The Ahn Mu took part in the Silent Shark exercise, which kicked off on Nov. 18 in waters off Guam, aimed at strengthening operational readiness and enhancing interoperability, according to the armed service.
 

It marked the first time that a 3,000-ton class submarine has participated in a joint exercise overseas.
 
During the drills, the Ahn Mu traveled some 7,000 kilometers in total and participated in submarine detection and attack drills and airborne anti-submarine warfare training, among others.
 
The Navy also hosted a Canadian submariner aboard the Ahn Mu for the first time during the drills.

