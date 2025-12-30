Lee says White House key 'unlocked' even stronger bilateral alliance in social media unveiling
President Lee Jae Myung unveiled the gold key to the White House that he recently received as a gift from U.S. President Donald Trump on his social media accounts on Tuesday, saying it "unlocked" an even stronger bilateral alliance.
"Could this perhaps be the key to the White House?" Lee asked Trump in a post on his X account. "I'm curious if I may use this key to let myself in if you happen to be away from your desk the next time I visit."
The remarks come after Trump was revealed to have presented Lee with the last of five golden keys to the White House.
"I look forward to an even stronger ROK-U.S. alliance unlocked by this golden key, which embodies a mutual will to connect," Lee added on X, referring to the initialism for the Republic of Korea. "Thank you, as always, for your constant friendship and deep trust."
The Blue House also shared the same message and a video clip of Lee opening the wooden case containing the golden key on Lee's official Instagram account.
"Should I do an unboxing?" Lee asks as he proceeds to examine the key and read the engravings on it out loud.
The large key is engraved with the phrase "Key to the White House" and has the seal of the president of the United States. It is encased in a wooden case featuring Trump's signature on the lid and an image of the White House inside.
Last week, Lee's presidential chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, revealed in a Facebook post that Trump sent Lee the last remaining key among five that were custom-made by the U.S. president.
Trump's gift was delivered through the new South Korean ambassador to the United States, Kang Kyung-wha, as she presented her credentials to him at the White House on Dec. 16.
While gifting the key, the U.S. president reportedly said regarding Lee, "I really like him."
In their second summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on the margins of the APEC summit, Lee presented Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa — the highest national order — and a golden replica of a crown from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935).
Other recipients of the golden key are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
