International students attending winter programs keep universities busy
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 30 Dec. 2025, 17:59
Semester is over, but international students from all over the world are keeping universities busy by participating in winter programs.
Korea University announced on Tuesday that it welcomed 1,900 students from 40 countries for its International Winter Campus program.
The university's winter season officially started on Dec. 23, with the winter program running for three weeks until Jan. 9, 2026, for some students and for four weeks until Jan. 19, 2026, for others.
This semester, Korea University added new courses such as Global Korean Cinema, Psychology of Branding and Generative AI and Large Language Models. Beginner Korean courses were only available for the three-week program, but one for the four-week program was created following popular demand.
Students will participate in various cultural activities, including visiting Lotte World, taking taekwondo classes and watching comedy shows and volleyball matches.
“Korea University's International Winter Campus isn't just a [...] school program but is growing to become a global educational platform for students all over the world,” said Song Sang-kee, the vice president of international affairs at Korea University. “We plan to develop the winter program into one that represents Asia.”
Ewha Womans University kicked off the Ewha International Winter College on Dec. 24, with 220 students from 15 countries attending classes until Jan. 9, 2026.
Alongside courses in business, social sciences and media, the university created new ones such as Architecture in Seoul: From Palaces to Skyscrapers and Music in Seoul: From Arirang to Global K-Pop to allow students to learn more about contemporary Korea.
“With courses and cultural experience programs designed from Ewha Womans University's expertise in international education, we hope students will achieve academic success while creating unforgettable memories,” said Cho Young-jeen, the vice president for international affairs at Ewha Womans University. “We hope students can become a bridge that connects Korea to the rest of the world through Ewha Womans University.”
Participants will be paired with Ewha Womans University students as part of the Peace Buddy program, providing assistance to international students during their stay in Korea.
Students will also get the chance to visit the demilitarized zone, watch ballet performances, go skating and take K-pop dance classes.
Yonsei University is hosting its Winter Abroad at Yonsei program through Jan. 16, 2026, with 1,500 students from 36 countries.
While the university offers courses in various fields such as business or the Korean language, those in medicine and biology — such as the Human Body, Diseases and Research and Science, Medicine and Society — are some of the students' favorites.
