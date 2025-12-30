 North Korea completes building factories, hospital planned for this year under Kim's regional policy
North Korea completes building factories, hospital planned for this year under Kim's regional policy

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 10:06
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un tours the Ryonggang County Hospital, a newly built hospital under Kim's regional development policy, on Dec. 29, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to open a hospital and light-industry factories in Nampho, state media reported Tuesday, marking the completion of building such modern facilities in 20 cities and counties planned for this year.
 
The inauguration ceremony took place in Ryonggang County the previous day, opening up a "new phase" for advancing the comprehensive development of socialist construction, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
"The inauguration of the Ryonggang County Hospital and regional-industry factories successfully concluded the construction of model hospitals and leisure complexes and regional-industry factories in 20 cities and counties planned for this year," Kim said.
 
In January last year, the North's leader unveiled his signature regional development policy to build modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over a 10-year period to improve the living conditions of people in regional areas.
 
In February, North Korea unveiled a plan to build hospitals in three counties in a pilot project this year and construct 20 hospitals across cities and counties each year, starting in 2026.
 
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un tours the Ryonggang County Hospital, a newly built hospital under Kim's regional development policy, on Dec. 29, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean residents tour the Ryonggang County Hospital, a newly built hospital under Kim's regional development policy, on Dec. 29, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [RODONG SINMUN]

