 North Korea's Kim inspects factory producing multiple rocket launchers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim inspects factory producing multiple rocket launchers

Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 09:25
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 26. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 26. [KCNA]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a munitions factory producing multiple rocket launchers, calling for more production of the weapon system that can be used as a "strategic attack means," state media reported Tuesday.
 
Kim visited a major munitions industry enterprise Sunday to review the production of weapons and combat equipment, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without disclosing the location of the factory.
 

Related Article

 
Noting that the multiple rocket launcher system will be the primary strike capability, Kim called for a "revolution in upgrading the artillery weapon system," according to the KCNA.
 
"The weapon system, which will be used in large quantities for concentrated attack in military operations, is a super-powerful weapon system as it can annihilate the enemy through a sudden, precise strike with high accuracy and devastating power, and can also be used as a strategic attack means," Kim said.
 
North Korea's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that it could have nuclear capabilities.
 
"His field guidance on the day serves as a new milestone of great importance in increasing the country's war deterrent in a practical way," the KCNA said.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects major munitions factories while calling for expanding the production of missiles and shells, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 30. [KCNA]

 
Kim's entourage included Jo Chun-ryong, a party secretary; Defense Minister No Kwang-chol; and Kim Jong-sik, the first vice director in charge of the munitions industry at the ruling party.
 
Ahead of next year's key party congress, the North's leader has ramped up his military-related inspections, including a visit to the site of building a nuclear-powered submarine and overseeing launches of anti-air missiles and cruise missiles. 
 
At the ninth party congress set for early next year, North Korea is expected to unveil its own "conventional-nuclear integration" strategy and stress the need to modernize its military capabilities.
 
In a key party congress in 2021, the North's leader unveiled a list of high-tech weapons to be developed, including spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered submarines.
 
North Korea has recently released a series of reports on Kim's military activities, including his visits to a nuclear-powered submarine construction site, observation of a new surface-to-air missile test and inspections of missile and artillery shell production facilities. The publicity appears aimed at demonstrating progress on the national defense goals set at the eighth party congress and signaling that weapons modernization, integrating both nuclear and conventional forces, will be a central agenda item at next year’s party congress.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un military

More in North Korea

North Korea completes building factories, hospital planned for this year under Kim's regional policy

North Korea's Kim inspects factory producing multiple rocket launchers

North Korea's Kim attends opening of new paper mill

North Korea's Kim oversees test launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles

North Korea's Kim attends ceremony marking adoption of its constitution

Related Stories

Stars removed from shoulders of North's military commanders

North's Kim reinforces authority in comments ahead of 80th anniversary event

North's leader calls for bolstering combat capability during artillery drills

North's Kim Jong-un calls for 'war' preparations as South Korea, U.S. hold joint exercise

North Korea's Kim Jong-un lauds sending troops overseas in 2025, KCNA says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)