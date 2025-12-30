North Korea's Kim inspects factory producing multiple rocket launchers
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 09:25
YOON SO-YEON
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a munitions factory producing multiple rocket launchers, calling for more production of the weapon system that can be used as a "strategic attack means," state media reported Tuesday.
Kim visited a major munitions industry enterprise Sunday to review the production of weapons and combat equipment, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without disclosing the location of the factory.
Noting that the multiple rocket launcher system will be the primary strike capability, Kim called for a "revolution in upgrading the artillery weapon system," according to the KCNA.
"The weapon system, which will be used in large quantities for concentrated attack in military operations, is a super-powerful weapon system as it can annihilate the enemy through a sudden, precise strike with high accuracy and devastating power, and can also be used as a strategic attack means," Kim said.
North Korea's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that it could have nuclear capabilities.
"His field guidance on the day serves as a new milestone of great importance in increasing the country's war deterrent in a practical way," the KCNA said.
Kim's entourage included Jo Chun-ryong, a party secretary; Defense Minister No Kwang-chol; and Kim Jong-sik, the first vice director in charge of the munitions industry at the ruling party.
Ahead of next year's key party congress, the North's leader has ramped up his military-related inspections, including a visit to the site of building a nuclear-powered submarine and overseeing launches of anti-air missiles and cruise missiles.
At the ninth party congress set for early next year, North Korea is expected to unveil its own "conventional-nuclear integration" strategy and stress the need to modernize its military capabilities.
In a key party congress in 2021, the North's leader unveiled a list of high-tech weapons to be developed, including spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered submarines.
North Korea has recently released a series of reports on Kim's military activities, including his visits to a nuclear-powered submarine construction site, observation of a new surface-to-air missile test and inspections of missile and artillery shell production facilities. The publicity appears aimed at demonstrating progress on the national defense goals set at the eighth party congress and signaling that weapons modernization, integrating both nuclear and conventional forces, will be a central agenda item at next year’s party congress.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
