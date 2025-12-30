 Budget minister nominee apologizes for her remarks supporting Yoon's martial law
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 12:03
Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee for the new minister for planning and budget, talks to reporters while heading to her office to prepare for her parliamentary confirmation hearing in Seoul on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

The nominee for budget minister offered an apology Tuesday for her previous remarks in support of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.
 
"An insurrection is clearly a wrongdoing that should never occur in our constitutional history," Lee Hye-hoon said, acknowledging that she had failed to grasp the essence of the matter at the time.
 

She made the remarks while heading to her office to prepare for her parliamentary confirmation hearing.
 
Lee is a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative camp, and her nomination by President Lee Jae Myung has prompted criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with the ruling party expressing grievances over her past remarks supporting the failed martial law and the conservative opposition block calling her a traitor.
 
Her apology came after President Lee said she needed to clarify her past comments regarding Yoon's martial law attempt.
 
Lee was tapped Sunday to head the new Ministry of Planning and Budget, which will be established under the prime minister's office as part of a government reorganization bill set to take effect in January.

Yonhap
