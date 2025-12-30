Democratic Party's floor leader resigns amid allegations of misconduct, abuse of power

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, resigned from his post on Tuesday amid mounting allegations of misconduct, including preferential treatment and abuse of power.“There were acts that fell far short of the public's common sense and point of view, and my shortcomings are entirely responsible. I truly apologize,” he said during a party meeting at the National Assembly.Kim has faced pressure to step down due to allegations that he used free hotel accommodation provided by Korean Air, the country's flag carrier, in the past, and that he instructed aides to help his son with his work tasks.Yonhap