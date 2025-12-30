‘어른이’ 기자의 하루 일탈…‘키즈아니야’에서 직업 체험
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 10:39
Adults get to be kids for a day, try out 'what-if' careers at KidZania
‘어른이’ 기자의 하루 일탈…‘키즈아니야’에서 직업 체험
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025
Adulting can be tough for those hitting a quarter-life crisis, as is the case for me. Just five days before Christmas, I got a chance to channel my childhood dreams to become a public hero, rather than a public villain, as some would call journalists.
adulting: 어른이 되는 것, 어른인 척 하는 것
쿼터라이프 크라이시스: 20대 중반에서 30대 초반에 겪는 정서적·심리적 혼란
public villain: 공공의 적
어른되기는 쉽지 않다. 20대 중반, 나처럼 일명 ‘쿼터 라이프 크라이시스’를 겪고 있는 이들에게는 더욱 그렇다. 크리스마스를 불과 닷새 앞두고, 어린 시절의 꿈을 잠시 꺼내 볼 기회를 얻었다. 일부는 기자를 ‘공공의 적’이라 부르는 시절, 이날이라도 공공의 영웅이 돼보고 싶었다.
Last Saturday, this reporter joined 400 other adults, aged 19 or older, to role-play various careers — from firefighter to pilot to emergency responder — at KidZania in Jamsil, southern Seoul. KidZania is an indoor theme park where children can get hands-on experience doing different vocations and jobs through role-playing. The facility has 41 booths that recreate a range of workspaces through partnerships with a number of real-life companies.
hands-on experience: 실제 체험, 직접 경험
role-play: 역할극
recreate: 재현하다
지난 토요일(12월 20일), 기자는 19세 이상 성인 400여명과 함께 서울 잠실 키자니아에서 소방관부터 조종사, 응급 구조요원까지 다양한 직업을 역할극으로 체험했다. 키자니아는 어린이들이 역할놀이를 통해 여러 직업과 일을 직접 경험할 수 있도록 설계된 실내 테마파크다. 이곳에는 기업과 협업해 다양한 업무 공간을 재현한 41개의 체험 부스가 마련돼 있다.
However, for a single day, this kids-only facility opened its doors to adults to experience what it is like to be the professionals that they once imagined being when they were young.
kids-only facility: 어린이 전용 시설
하지만 단 하루 동안은 이 어린이 전용 시설이 성인에게도 문을 열어, 어린 시절 한때 꿈꿨던 직업의 주인공이 되는 경험을 할 수 있게 한다.
Ahead of the 3:30 p.m. entry, the adult participants, mostly in groups of friends or as couples, underwent the check-in process as if they were at airport and ready to depart from reality. Once the gate opened, these grown-ups — with KidZania bracelets on their wrists — hurriedly entered the venue. The adult-exclusive program is dubbed “Kids-ania,” which means “it is not kids” in Korean, a play on its original name.
depart from reality: 일탈하다, 현실을 잊다
adult-exclusive: 성인 전용
오후 3시 30분 입장을 앞두고, 친구 혹은 연인 단위로 모인 성인 참가자들은 마치 공항에 온 듯한 분위기 속에서 체크인을 마치며 잠시 현실을 잊을 준비를 했다. 문이 열리자 손목에 키자니아 팔찌를 찬 어른들은 서둘러 입장했다. 이 프로그램의 명칭은 ‘키즈아니야’로, 원래 이름인 키자니아에서 따온 말장난이자 한국어로는 ‘어린이가 아니다’는 뜻을 담고 있다.
Saturday’s edition marked the 14th of its kind, all of which have been sold out. While some experts attribute the popularity to a lack of opportunities for exploring different job options among grown-ups, others said it is a phenomenon driven by the urge to revisit childhood memories.
explore: 탐색하다, 답사하다
revisit: 다시 찾아가다
phenomenon: 현상
토요일에 행사는 연속 매진을 기록한 키즈아니야의 14번째 행사였다. 일부 전문가는 이 같은 인기를 성인들이 다양한 직업을 탐색할 기회가 부족하다는 점에서 비롯된 현상으로 분석하는가 하면, 일각에선 어린 시절 기억을 되찾고자 하는 욕구가 만들어낸 현상이라고 설명한다.
So there I was — curious about all the fuss. As the day neared, it made me start to wonder: Would it rekindle the flames of my long-forgotten dreams, or lead me to a new chapter in my career? My adventure started with reviving bravery and an altruistic mindset — all of which had been eroded while becoming a cynical social affairs journalist.
rekindle: 다시 불러일으키다, 불씨를 지피다
altruistic: 이타적인
cynical: 냉소적인
그렇게 나는 호기심을 안고 그 소란의 한가운데로 들어갔다. 행사일이 가까워질수록 이런 생각이 들기 시작했다. 과연 이 경험이 오래전 잊고 지냈던 꿈의 불씨를 다시 살려줄까, 아니면 커리어의 새로운 장으로 나를 이끌어줄까. 나의 모험은 용기와 이타적인 마음을 되살리는 것에서 시작됐다. 사회부 기자로 일하며 점점 냉소적으로 변해가 어느새 닳아 사라진 자질이다.
