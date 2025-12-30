Clear skies but freezing temperatures expected for first sunrise of 2026
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 18:45
A brutal cold wave will grip Korea over the New Year period, as frigid Arctic air masses sweep in from the north.
Although skies should be clear on New Year’s Day on Thursday — making for ideal sunrise viewing — the wind chill in Seoul is expected to plunge to minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Cold air from the northwest will cause temperatures to drop significantly, with most parts of the country expected to fall below minus 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Tuesday.
On Thursday, temperatures across the country will hover around minus 10 degrees Celsius, with parts of the capital area and mountainous regions of Gangwon dipping below minus 15 degrees Celsius.
Strong winds will intensify the cold. In Seoul, the morning low on Jan. 1 will be minus 11 degrees Celsius, with the wind chill expected to reach minus 17 degrees.
In northern Gyeonggi, the apparent temperature could drop to as low as minus 22 degrees Celsius. A cold wave advisory is likely for Korea's central regions, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang.
Despite the cold, most regions are expected to enjoy clear skies and unobstructed views of the first sunrise of the year.
“Under the influence of a high-pressure system, skies will remain mostly clear between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning — ideal conditions for watching the sunrise,” said Lee Chang-jae, a weather analyst at the KMA.
The earliest sunrise will be visible from Dokdo at 7:26 a.m. On the mainland, the sun will rise at 7:31 a.m. in Cape Ganjeol, Ulsan; at 7:39 a.m. in Jeongdongjin, Gangneung; and at 7:47 a.m. in Seoul.
Anyone heading out to watch the sunrise should dress in warm, layered clothing and take precautions to maintain body heat.
However, coastal areas along the Yellow Sea and Jeju Island are expected to be overcast, making it difficult to see the sunrise. From Thursday to Friday, thick cloud cover is likely to develop over the Yellow Sea due to a strong sea-to-air temperature difference, potentially leading to heavy snowfall and even blizzard warnings.
The heaviest snowfall is forecast to hit between the early and late morning hours on Friday.
“Overcast skies in areas like the Yellow Sea coast, Jeju Island, Ulleung Island and Dokdo will likely prevent sunrise viewing,” said Lee. “Heavy snow is expected from Thursday through Friday morning, so please take extra precautions against accidents.”
Temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius are expected to persist through Friday. Strong winds in the Yellow Sea and Jeju areas could lead to flight delays or cancellations, so travelers are advised to check flight information in advance.
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise over the weekend, bringing relief from the cold and a return to seasonal norms.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
