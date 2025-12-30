Hangang Bus ferry service to resume full operations from January 2026
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 16:45
Seoul’s Hangang Bus ferries, which have been allowed to operate on half of their routes out of safety concerns, are expected to fully resume service in January 2026.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Tuesday that it has submitted a report to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, detailing measures already taken to address regulatory violations, along with additional improvements scheduled for completion by March 2026.
A joint inspection by the Interior Ministry and outside experts was conducted from Nov. 21 to 26, during which authorities examined the ferries’ 28.9-kilometer (18-mile) route, vessels, piers and emergency response systems. The review identified 120 issues, including 28 regulatory violations, 39 cases of poor maintenance and 53 areas of improvements.
City officials said 89 of the issues have already been addressed through measures such as emergency lanterns and strengthening monitoring of ferry operations during dry seasons. The remaining 31 items are slated for completion by March of next year.
Additionally, the city government said it would establish its own safety measures and conduct final route checks before resuming full operations.
“We will carry out the remaining improvements as planned, resume Hangang Bus service on all routes in January and ensure a safer, more reliable water transportation system for the public,” said Park Jin-young, the deputy mayor of the city’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters.
Four of the service's seven piers — Jamsil and Apgujeong in southern Seoul and Oksu and Ttukseom in the east — have been suspended following a series of safety-related incidents. On Nov. 15, a Hangang Bus ferry operating between Ttukseom and Jamsil became stranded on a shallow section of the river. All 82 passengers were rescued without injury.
Just 10 days after its official launch on Sept. 17, the waterborne transportation service faced a roughly monthlong suspension due to technical issues.
