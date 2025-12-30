Incheon chicken store known for social issues messages posts it won't accept orders from Coupang Eats
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 13:12
A fried chicken franchise store in Incheon that previously drew attention for displaying a message celebrating the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol has now joined a boycott of e-commerce company Coupang.
Photos circulated on social media Monday showing a chicken restaurant in Namdong District, Incheon, displaying a message on an electronic signboard that read, “This store will temporarily stop accepting orders through Coupang Eats.”
Coupang Eats is a food delivery platform operated by Coupang.
The same store drew headlines in April after the Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly's decision to remove Yoon from office. At the time, the restaurant displayed a message at its entrance that read, “President Yoon Suk Yeol is removed from office. Thank you, citizens.”
The post sparked backlash from Yoon’s supporters, who left a flood of critical reviews and low ratings on the store’s online pages. The owner later issued an apology, writing, “I sincerely apologize for causing concern with an inappropriate political message.”
The owner's call to cut ties with Coupang Eats comes after a growing number of people have boycotted Coupang, which recently disclosed a major data breach that exposed the personal information of about 33.7 million customer accounts.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)