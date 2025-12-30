 Police transfer ex-close aide of Unification Church leader to prosecution over illegal political donations
Published: 30 Dec. 2025, 14:45 Updated: 30 Dec. 2025, 17:08
Jeong Won-ju, center, a former chief secretary of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, arrives at the National Police Agency's headquarters in western Seoul on Dec. 28. [YONHAP]

Police have transferred a former chief secretary of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and others suspected of making illegal political donations on behalf of the church over to the prosecution, officials said Tuesday.
 
Jeong Won-ju, the former secretary, Song Gwang-seok, a former head of the Universal Peace Foundation affiliated with the church, and other church officials were among the suspects a special police investigation team handed over the previous day.
 

They are accused of making illegal donations to both ruling and opposition politicians in early 2019. Police believe they made the donations under their names but were later reimbursed by the Unification Church.
 
The move comes after the special investigation team launched on Dec. 10 to look into various allegations surrounding the church.
 
It is also investigating allegations that former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo and other politicians received luxury gifts or cash from the church between 2018 and 2020.

