You’ve been through a lot

The Year of the Snake, embodied by an East Asian zodiac animal that is thought to symbolize endurance and caution, has come to an end after a turbulent 12 months. The past year unfolded from the sudden declaration of martial law at the end of 2024, followed by the impeachment of a president, a by-election and the election of a new leader. Korea also navigated difficult tariff negotiations with the United States, hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and endured prolonged economic strain amid low growth. It was a year that demanded patience and resilience. The country — and its people — worked through it. [PARK YONG-SEOK]