From worst to best in Asia in 2025

2025 proved to be another tumultuous year for South Korea, marked by political upheaval — including the upholding of the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the second presidential removal in South Korean history — as well as natural disasters and ongoing economic challenges.Yet despite news of data breaches, North Korean submarines and tariff threats marking the year, South Korea also ended 2025 as a successful host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in November, its first in 20 years. U.S. President Donald Trump met with President Lee Jae Myung, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang enjoyed chicken and beer and the Kospi index surpassed 4,000 points for the first time, adding a note of cheer to an otherwise difficult year.Overall, it was a year many were ready to see end.As we have done for a decade now, we look back and assess who had it bad and who had it good. In 2024, we focused on the region’s climate victims and Thailand’s viral pygmy hippo, Moo Deng.Here is one last look at Asia’s worst to best in 2025.Few stories better captured human suffering in 2025 than the expanding web of cyber scams radiating from Southeast Asia. Criminal networks operating largely out of Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia — often dubbed “Scambodia” — defrauded victims worldwide of billions of dollars through increasingly sophisticated online fraud. One term for these schemes, “pig butchering,” describes how victims are cultivated before being financially destroyed.The tragedy extends beyond those defrauded. Hundreds of thousands of people were lured by fake job offers, often transiting through Thailand, only to be held against their will and forced to work in scam centers. The kidnapping of Chinese actor Wang Xing in early 2025 drew international attention, while the August death of a South Korean college student in Cambodia shocked the public at home.Even the Trump administration took notice. “The scam centers are creating a generational wealth transfer from Main Street America into the pockets of Chinese organized crime,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.Weak governance and corruption have allowed these operations to persist despite high-profile raids and rescue efforts. As scammers increasingly deploy AI and deepfakes, prospects for meaningful disruption remain dim. For Asia’s enslaved cyber scam victims, 2025 stands out as a year of profound suffering and limited hope.Natural disasters again exacted a heavy toll across Asia in 2025, often worsened by human failings. In South Korea, early-year wildfires in central and southern regions killed at least 31 people and prompted disaster declarations.Elsewhere, a March 28 earthquake in Myanmar killed more than 3,600 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, with tremors even toppling a high-rise under construction in Bangkok. Floods, landslides and typhoons from South and Southeast Asia affected millions and claimed more than 1,800 lives by year’s end.The year closed with tragedy in Hong Kong, where a massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po killed at least 160 people. Reports of malfunctioning fire alarms and substandard materials underscored how preventable factors continue to magnify disaster.Armed with memes, hashtags and reels — and sometimes waving the Jolly Roger flag popularized by the anime and manga series "One Piece" (1997-) — Asia’s Gen Z experienced a mixed year of protest in 2025. Young people born between 1997 and 2012 took to the streets in Nepal, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Maldives and even Timor-Leste, demanding an end to corruption, nepotism and economic inequality.In Nepal, these digital natives helped bring down a government, following a similar role played in Bangladesh in 2024. Elsewhere, protests yielded only modest concessions. Whether Gen Z can sustain momentum and translate discontent into durable political change remains uncertain.The hope persists for a reformist force capable of challenging entrenched systems and easing youth frustration with the status quo. As "One Piece" protagonist Monkey D. Luffy puts it, “If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future.”Resilience remained a defining feature of Asia’s economies in 2025. Across the region, leaders adopted flexible, adaptive strategies — likened to bamboo bending in high winds — to navigate President Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs.This pragmatic approach helped reduce proposed U.S. tariffs, reconfigure trade relationships and encourage new partnerships. Cooperation among India, Canada and Australia on technology and innovation highlighted Asia’s capacity for dealmaking. According to the Asian Development Bank, developing Asia achieved growth of around 5 percent, keeping the region on track as the world’s fastest-growing.If technology and creative content define modern soft power, 2025 marked a breakthrough year for China. From the surprise launch of low-cost AI model DeepSeek to the global popularity of Labubu — a Pop Mart collectible created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung — “Made in China” gained cultural traction worldwide, even appearing in New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The trend extended well beyond pop culture. BYD electric vehicles, record-breaking animated film Ne Zha 2, Li-Ning sneakers on NBA courts and the rapid expansion of Luckin Coffee across Asia and the United States all underscored China’s growing influence. In 2025, Chinese soft power clearly rose — earning the distinction of Asia’s best year.Here’s to a better, safer and more peaceful year for Korea and all of Asia in 2026.