Scrutiny of Lee Hye-hoon’s role as fiscal gatekeeper must come first

The Lee Jae Myung administration has made a surprise pick for its first minister of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, nominating former People Power Party lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon. Appointing an opposition politician and conservative economist to head a core ministry responsible for the national budget is both unconventional and controversial.The presidential office has described the choice as one of “unity and pragmatism,” but reactions across the political spectrum have sharply diverged. The ruling camp has raised concerns about Lee’s past record, including her participation in rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and her stance during the martial law controversy. The opposition, meanwhile, expelled Lee from the party, calling her nomination “the worst act of defection in party history.” Critics note that she had served as a district party chair and was a three-term lawmaker from Seocho A in southern Seoul, a conservative stronghold. Some view the nomination as a political tactic aimed at dividing the opposition ahead of local elections.Lee Hye-hoon must still explain her participation in anti-impeachment rallies. There is also regret that the presidential office did not appear to consult the opposition before announcing the nomination, a step that could have better reflected its stated goal of unity and cooperation. Even so, branding the move as “collaboration with the current regime” goes too far. Politics cannot function if rivals are dismissed as traitors. Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok captured the point succinctly, saying conservatives are closing ranks while the Democratic Party is opening up, adding that it is not the time to brand Lee Hye-hoon a turncoat.The more important question is whether Lee is capable of serving as the nation’s fiscal gatekeeper. A former researcher at the Korea Development Institute, Lee has voiced reform-minded views within conservative circles, emphasizing economic democratization. At heart, however, she is a conservative economist who has consistently stressed fiscal discipline and market principles. In 2021, she criticized Lee Jae Myung, then governor of Gyeonggi Province, for advocating universal basic income, saying he lacked a basic understanding of economics.By the end of next year, Korea’s national debt is expected to reach 1.41 quadrillion won ($986 billion), with the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 50 percent. President Lee has nonetheless pledged to continue expansionary fiscal policy. As an economist, the nominee’s principles are likely to clash with the president’s approach.At a time when concerns over rising government debt are quietly pushing up government bond yields, appointing a conservative economist as budget chief could send a positive signal to markets that fiscal discipline will be respected. If the president’s pragmatism is genuine, Lee should not be reduced to a political shield for expansionary spending. She, too, must be prepared to act as an “opposition voice within the administration.”That means accelerating the introduction of a credible fiscal rule and a binding medium-term fiscal framework, both widely supported by public finance experts. If Lee lacks the resolve to speak up within government, it would be better for both herself and the country not to accept a ceremonial post. Lawmakers from both camps should set aside political calculations and rigorously assess, during confirmation hearings, whether she is truly fit to safeguard the nation’s finances.