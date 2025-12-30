Bleeding red around the globe: Korean football superfan recounts past World Cups, rise of Red Devils
Since the 1998 World Cup in France, one man has been in the stands for every single match Korea have played in the greatest show in sports: Ban Woo-roung, the former head of the Red Devils, the largest supporters’ group for the national football team.
He plans to keep the streak alive with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States and Canada, along with Mexico, where Korea will play all three of their group stage matches.
For many football fans, going to a World Cup match is a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list item. But for Ban, it's more of a ritual.
Ban reflected on the growth of the supporters' group from the early days in France and his plans for upcoming tournaments in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Dec. 22.
“At the 1998 World Cup in France, the Red Devils were just getting started,” said Ban. “I was then the head of the Busan Daewoo Royals supporters’ club and joined the overseas cheering squad. Seeing European supporters all dressed in matching colors was a shock. I was envious — but four years later, we outdid them.”
Indeed, they did — by quite some distance. The group became a symbol of mass public participation during the 2002 World Cup on home turf, as millions of fans in red shirts flooded city squares across the nation to cheer on the Taeguk Warriors as they upset powerhouses Portugal, Italy and Spain to storm to the semifinals.
Since that summer when national pride hit fever pitch, the Red Devils have become Korea’s official national football supporters’ group, known for turning matches into choreographed spectacles of noise, color and collective energy with signature chants, coordinated clapping and a sea of red — most famously with the slogan “Be the Reds.” The group has remained a defining presence at national team matches at home and abroad, blending football fandom with a distinctly Korean culture of organized, communal support.
Ban said the momentum carried on to the next tournament, albeit at a scale that reflected the requirement to travel.
“At the 2006 tournament in Germany, more than 500 Red Devils went,” he recalled. “I went ahead of time and realized it was impossible to find accommodation. So we rented an entire campground. We shipped 300 tents from Korea by sea. Camping all night made it feel more like a festival than staying in a hotel ever could.”
“[Some fans] were worried that the 2010 South Africa and 2014 Brazil tournaments would be dangerous, but nothing happened,” Ban said. “Since those were places you don’t often get to visit, I traveled around when there weren’t any games. I went on safari in South Africa and visited the Iguazu Falls in Brazil.”
“The 2018 World Cup in Russia felt safe thanks to the soldiers on duty and was relatively affordable,” he continued. “I had a lot of complaints about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at first because it was held in such a small area," — Qatar’s land mass covers 11,581 square kilometers (4,472 square miles), roughly the size of Gyeonggi — "but because it was so compact, I could settle in one place and easily attend matches for other countries — it turned out to be even better.”
Ban has worked in the travel industry for a long time and is currently a tour guide in Spain.
Asked whether the costs of attending so many World Cups were burdensome, he said, “I’m good at spending the money I earn.”
Such concern is merited, with the number of participating countries increasing from 32 to 48, which naturally extends the duration of the tournament.
“Even to just see Korea through the round of 16, you’ll need about a month,” Ban said. “So a lot of Red Devils are planning to attend just two matches before returning.”
Korea’s first group match will be held on June 11, 2026, followed by the second on June 18, and the third on June 25. There are six days between the first and second matches, and five between the second and third.
“Watching another country’s match nearby is good, but since you’ve traveled so far, I recommend using the downtime to explore,” said Ban. “Rather than a resort in Cancun, I’d suggest visiting Mexico City. And if your budget allows, you could go to Peru and see Machu Picchu.”
If visitors plan to attend the second and third group matches, Ban advises planning for an 11-day, nine-night itinerary, while estimating, “You’re looking at around 7 million won [$4,880] for airfare, lodging and on-site expenses.”
Ban broke it down into airfare at 3 million to 3.5 million won, accommodation at 1 million to 1.5 million won and on-site expenses at about 2 million to 2.5 million won. Ticket prices for the games are not included in that estimate.
Ticket prices have surged. Watching two matches could cost over 1 million won.
The most expensive ticket is for Korea’s second match, against host nation Mexico: $700 for the best seat, $500 for second best, and $265 for the third-most pricey seats.
Tickets for the first match, against the European playoff winner, are priced at $500, $400 and $180. The third match, against South Africa, will cost $450, $380 and $140.
If football fans watch both the second and third matches from the second-best seats, they would pay $880.
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, tier two tickets for Korea’s group stage games were $165 each. Two matches would have cost $330. Prices have nearly tripled since then.
In response to backlash over the steep prices, FIFA introduced $60 tickets, but in extremely limited quantities, and they are reserved for long-time supporters of national teams.
“Depending on which seats you choose, the quality of accommodation and how you arrange your flights, the cost will vary widely,” Ban said. “For general packages aimed at the public, expect to pay between 8.5 million and 9.5 million won for an 11-day, nine-night itinerary.”
“It’s frustrating to see the World Cup becoming a festival only a few can enjoy,” he added.
While 500 Red Devils traveled to Germany in 2006, Ban expects only 150 to 200 to go this time.
Still, he estimates that more than 10,000 fans will cheer on Korea in stadiums, with the Red Devils likely to be joined by fans of the Taeguk Warriors and members of the Korean diaspora in the United States and Mexico.
“Because it’s a foreign country with safety concerns, the Red Devils are considering booking packages through travel agencies,” said Ban, when asked how to prepare economically for such a trip. “But if you’re confident traveling on your own, book your flights and accommodations early to save money. Sharing accommodation as a group is even better.
“As for flights, you can transit through Los Angeles or Las Vegas, or via Dallas or central U.S. cities,” said Ban. “You can also fly directly to Mexico.”
He emphasized that securing match tickets is key to planning a trip — but even without them, he encouraged fans to join in the festivities.
“Even if you don’t have a ticket, it’s not a bad idea to just enjoy the atmosphere at the World Cup,” Ban said. “In Europe, a lot of people travel to the host country and watch from pubs. Once you’re there, you often find a way to get a ticket. Some people can’t go and are forced to resell their tickets.”
His advice is to not be intimidated — just show up and join the celebration.
Ban, who started his World Cup journey as a 20-something-year-old in 1998, is now in his 50s. How long will he keep going?
“The 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, where I live. I’ll probably go to that one too,” he said.
The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
