China stages record drills designed to encircle Taiwan

China launched its most extensive war games around Taiwan on Monday to showcase Beijing's ability to cut off the island from outside support in a conflict, as U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the threat behind the drills.The Eastern Theatre Command said it had deployed troops, warships, fighter jets and artillery for its "Justice Mission 2025" exercises to encircle the democratically governed island, conduct live fire and simulated strikes on land and sea targets, and drills to blockade Taiwan's main ports. The live-firing exercises will continue on Tuesday across a record seven zones designated by China's Maritime Safety Administration, making the drills the largest to date by total coverage and in areas closer to Taiwan than previous exercises. The military had initially said artillery firing would be confined to five zones.Taiwan's Defence Ministry said there was also an extra zone for a two-hour drill on Monday morning, which took place without a Chinese announcement in the eastern waters of the island.The Transport Ministry said more than 100,000 passengers on scheduled international flights will be affected by Tuesday's drills, while around 80 domestic flights are set to be cancelled.China's sixth major round of war games since 2022, after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically governed island, follows stronger rhetoric promoting Beijing's territorial claims in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.Taiwan rejects China's claimed sovereignty, maintaining that only its people can decide the island's future."Our armed forces operate on the principle of preparing for the worst and must take every possible scenario into account," Hsieh Jih-sheng, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence at Taiwan's defence ministry, told reporters when asked about Tuesday's drills."Conducting live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait [...] would not only constitute military pressure on us, but could also pose more complex challenges and impacts for the international community and neighbouring countries."U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Florida that he was not worried about the situation around Taiwan and touted his relationship with China's leader Xi Jinping, who has said the island's "reunification" with China is inevitable."I have a great relationship with President Xi, and he hasn't told me anything about it, Trump said. "I don't believe he's going to be doing it," Trump added of Xi, apparently referring to military action toward Taiwan."Nothing worries me. Nothing. They've been doing naval exercises for 20 years in that area," Trump said.Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier. The U.S. is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.The exercises began 11 days after the U.S. announced $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever weapons package for the island, drawing a protest from China's defence ministry and warnings that the military would "take forceful measures" in response."They [China] are sending a strong message on external interference," said Chieh Chung, a researcher at Taiwan's Institute for National Defence and Security Research, pointing to how China had "completely cut off" air and sea links with Japan for three zones to Taiwan's north.Analysts say Beijing's drills increasingly blur the line between routine military training exercises and what could be stage-setting for an attack, a strategy intended to give the U.S. and its allies minimal warning of an assault.The Chinese military also released a video depicting automated humanoid robots, microdrones and weaponised robotic dogs attacking the island, futuristic technology China has never showcased before.Fu Zhengyuan, a researcher at the Chinese military's Academy of Military Science, told state media the exercises were justified by concerns over increasing interoperability between Taiwanese and U.S. combat systems, which he said raises the risk of a direct clash between the two superpowers.Taiwan's government condemned the drills, while its defence ministry posted a video on Facebook showcasing various weapons, including U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems, a highly mobile artillery system with a range of about 300 kilometers (186 miles) that could hit coastal targets in China's southern province of Fujian, on the other side of the Taiwan Strait, in the event of a conflict.The island's coast guard said it had deployed large ships to face off against Chinese coast guard vessels near its waters and was coordinating with the military to minimise the drills' impact on maritime routes and fishing grounds.Taiwan's defence ministry said 89 Chinese military aircraft, 14 military vessels and 14 coast guard boats had been operating around the island on Monday, while four additional warships were also spotted in the Western Pacific.Authorities said some of the Chinese vessels were engaged in stand-offs with Taiwanese ships near the island's contiguous zone, defined as 24 nautical miles offshore.The ministry said Taiwan's military was on high alert and poised to carry out "rapid-response exercises", designed to move troops swiftly in case the drills turn into an attack.Taiwan stock markets were unaffected by the drills, closing up 0.9%."I think these drills are just meant to scare us," said Lin Wei-ming, a 31-year-old teacher based in the capital, Taipei. "Similar drills have happened before [...] the political side of things can only be handled by Taiwan's current government and how they choose to respond."The Chinese military released a series of propaganda posters along with a graphic depicting four locations across the island with targets locking on, following the drill announcement.China's state broadcaster said the exercises would focus on sealing off Taiwan's vital deep-water Port of Keelung to the island's north and Kaohsiung to Taiwan's south, the island's largest port city.The first poster appeared to show the armada of civilian ships China is mobilising to help in an attack on Taiwan, vessels with ramps and open decks that could be used to carry out an amphibious assault.Reuters