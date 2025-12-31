More in Economy

Consumer prices rise 2.1% in 2025, with inflationary pressure possibly persisting in 2026 due to weak won

BOK to step up monitoring of prices amid high living costs

English disclosure requirement for listed firms to expand, 'Yellow Envelope' law to take effect in 2026

Korea's consumer prices up 2.1% in 2025, lowest in 5 years

Kospi finishes the year strong