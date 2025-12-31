 Sales of derivative-linked securities up in Q3
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 11:39 Updated: 31 Dec. 2025, 12:54
The Financial Supervisory Service building in Yeouido, western Seoul, is pictured on May 10, 2020. [YONHAP]

Sales of derivative-linked securities in Korea increased in the third quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.
 
The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivative-linked securities (DLS) issued in the July to September period came to 19.8 trillion won ($13.8 billion), up 5.7 trillion won from a year earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Their outstanding value came to 89.6 trillion won at the end of September, up 2.4 trillion won from the end of last year, the data showed.
 
ELS refers to hybrid debt securities whose returns are determined by the performance of underlying equities. ELS products track benchmark stock indexes, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index 200.
 
Sales of ELS products came to 12.8 trillion won in the third quarter, up from 9.4 trillion won a year earlier, and those of DLS products rose to 7.1 trillion won from 4.8 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.
 
The value of outstanding ELS products stood at 54.2 trillion won as of the end of September, up from 48.2 trillion won a year ago. The value of outstanding DLS stood at 35.4 trillion won, up from 30.1 trillion won over the cited period.

Yonhap
