 Tax revenue rises $26.3 billion through November on improved corporate earnings
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Tax revenue rises $26.3 billion through November on improved corporate earnings

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 19:26
Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
Korea's tax revenue increased by 37.9 trillion won ($26.3 billion) from a year earlier during the first 11 months of this year on improved corporate earnings and rising income tax, data showed on Wednesday.
 
The government collected 353.6 trillion won in taxes over the January to November period, up 12 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
 

Related Article

 
The increase was driven by rising corporate tax collection, which jumped 22.2 trillion won to 82.4 trillion as local businesses reported stronger earnings in 2024 and the first half of this year.
 
The ministry also pointed to a rise in corporate interest and dividend income.
 
The amount of income tax collected went up by 12.3 trillion won over the cited period to 121.5 trillion won on an expansion of performance-based bonuses. A surge in the capital gains tax, driven by the strong performance of overseas stock markets, also contributed to the rise.
 
In contrast, the amount of value-added tax went down by 500 billion won, and tax revenue from securities transactions fell by 1.4 trillion won due to lower securities transaction tax rates.

Yonhap
tags korea tax revenue ministry of economy and finance

More in Finance

Tax revenue rises $26.3 billion through November on improved corporate earnings

Sales of derivative-linked securities up in Q3

Kospi finishes the year strong

Shares retreat in last session of the year; 2025 gains exceed 75 percent

Gov't to issue $1.39 billion in Treasury bonds for retail investors in 2026

Related Stories

Gov't to push for increased investment to counteract weak domestic demand

Korea’s credit rating holds steady despite political unrest

Korea to inject $2B in emergency aid for tariff-hit auto industry

Gov't, private sector discuss AI-powered drug development

Temporary owners of 2 homes to be given more leeway on taxes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)