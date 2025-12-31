Dongsuh Foods feeds hearts, minds with community outreach in 2025
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 11:33
From fostering the arts to boosting literacy, Dongsuh Food filled 2025 with warm community outreach, embodying its motto, “Dongsuh Food adds fragrance to life.”
The flagship ‘Dongsuh Coffee Classic’
Since 2008, when the company marked its 40th anniversary, Dongsuh Foods has held the “Dongsuh Coffee Classic” concert as a contribution local communities to foster culture and the arts. The annual concert is held in different cities, and the performers consist of local orchestras and famous musicians. The series traveled from Busan to Incheon and on to Daejeon, Gwangju and Chuncheon, where they were received with aplomb from the local communities.
The 15th Dongsuh Coffee Classic was held at the Daegu Concert House Grand Hall on Nov. 12. Leading figures participated in the event, including the Daegu Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Baek Jin-hyun, featuring violinist Danny Koo, soprano Lee Hae-won, countertenor Choi Seong-hoon and tenor John Noh. Some 1,300 people attended, bringing the concert series’ cumulative audience to 20,000.
The company has also supported youth orchestras as a patron with its “Maxim Love Scent” program, which it has run for 18 years, providing new musical instruments and equipment as well as improving the environment for orchestras.
Maxim Love Scent recently selected Daegu Seobu Elementary School as this year’s beneficiary to receive new instruments such as a timpani and musical education materials. The school has supported musical education for many eager students, but support was vital to reviving a program beset by instruments and equipment past their prime.
At the 18th Maxim Love Scent event on Nov. 13, violinist Koo and the members of the Daegu orchestra provided a special master class to the students of the elementary school for another meaningful event.
Koo then gave a short speech encouraging the students and performed a solo piece before performing “Holo Arirang” with the Seobu Wind Orchestra in a memorable experience.
‘Dongsuh Foods Dream Library’: Shelves full of promise
The company also runs the “Dongsuh Foods Dream Library” to encourage children to read as they chase their dreams. Starting with support for Sangsan Elementary School in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, in 2017, the company helps schools across the country every year, donating books and refurbishing reading spaces.
In April, Dongsuh Foods selected Daegu Yongho Elementary School in Daegu as this year’s beneficiary and marked the ninth year of the library program, remedying a lack of proper access to shelves full of books and an adequate reading space.
As a supporter of the school, Dongsuh Foods donated 3,000 new books and replaced worn-down shelves, while making a new space for younger students to provide a reading space more conducive to concentration.
“We are doing our best to return the love we’ve received from consumers by various social contribution activities,” Donsuh Foods representative said. “We will continue our effort to spread the sweet-smelling virtue of sharing by supporting the national culture and arts sectors.”
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
