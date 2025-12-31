Samsung’s Bespoke AI aims to do it all in the home
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 11:40
Samsung Electronics showed off its latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator at the La Liste 2026 awards at Incheon Paradise City on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of the ceremony that saw the participation of world-famous chefs such as Guy Savoy, Eric Ripert and Anh Sung-jae.
The new refrigerator model will be unveiled as part of Samsung’s “The First Look” campaign at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January 2026 as the first home appliance mounted with Google’s AI, Gemini.
Samsung’s “AI Vision” utilizes an interior camera for enhanced quality in the identification of groceries, superior to the previous iteration, which could identify 37 kinds of fresh produce and 50 kinds of processed or packaged items.
In addition to enhanced identification, the technology can now read labels that came on containers or written by users and list the contents.
Samsung is also introducing the “AI Food Manager,” a system that provides everything from ingredient identification to management, recipe recommendations and shopping lists by analyzing user patterns to optimize fridge usage, including notifications about groceries to restock and usage tracking.
The tech giant is aiming to broaden the adoption of the upgraded AI Vision with an “AI Wine Manager” “feature that helps users maximize the life of their wines based on the Smart Things app.
The manager reads the labels of wines in the wine fridge and records the information, from the name to varietal and vintage. It can also track which wine is located where in the fridge.
Samsung is also expected to extend the AI Vision to “Bespoke AI Family Hub,” “Bespoke AI Hybrid” and “Infinite AI Wine Refrigerator” systems, set for release next year.
“Samsung Electronics has been leading innovation in kitchen appliances with AI Vision technology,” said Moon Jong-seung, the vice CEO of Samsung’s Digital Appliances division. “This new collaboration with Google will boost Samsung’s AI Vision and eventually distinguish the food storage experience from other brands.”
AI appliances are becoming integral aspects in daily life, and Samsung is building on its lead with its Bespoke AI lineup released last year to offer three times more AI products in 2026, aiming to offer a “zero-chore home” through its appliances.
Bespoke AI is central to that goal, with appliances that understand users and makes decisions to deliver customized experiences with its advanced solutions, from its screens to Bixby and AI Vision.
Vice CEO Moon addressed the company’s goal and the direction of the Bespoke AI lineup, and the consumer benefits it offers.
Q. What is the ultimate value of Bespoke AI?
A. Bespoke AI refers to AI home appliances that analyze the user’s lifestyle and needs to offer a personalized experience. This is the ultimate outcome for global users who seek relaxation, convenience and comfort.
Samsung will continue to link AI with its products at an advanced level to reach that goal; the products may understand the users well, function automatically and ultimately cut household chores to zero.
Why are Bespoke AI appliances the key to cutting chores?
What makes Bespoke AI so special is that it combines three key elements: screens, Bixby and AI Vision. It offers a whole new experience not seen before. For example, we are now adapting a screen on the Bespoke AI Family Hub, hybrid refrigerators, laundry machines, dryers and cooktops.
This screen will let users check and control functions, increasing convenience and accessibility. It also provides an integration system that offers control of multiple appliances at once.
Samsung is also adding Bixby to appliances, which offers voice control. Products that have AI Vision, such as the Family Hub, the 9-inch fridge screen, the Bespoke AI Steam robot vacuum and the oven, are all able to identify objects to assist with and reduce chores.
Additionally, Samsung is mounting Wi-Fi to devices so they can connect to each other. We are expanding AI in appliances and we will continue this trend in the same way we increased the number of AI appliances from last year three-fold.
What are the benefits of Bespoke AI that sets it apart from other brands?
Bixby utilizes a specialize large language model for appliances that facilitates a more natural conversation style. This year includes a new feature, “Voice ID,” that adapts to the particular user. When a user tells the Family Hub, “Tell me my schedule,” or, “Show me my photos,” it provides them after identifying the user by voice.
Bixby also works with hardware to enhance product availability and serviceability. For the first time in home appliances, the company applied a form of dormant activity, allowing the product to execute commands without a voice assistant. With this, users can open the door of a fridge or laundry machine without saying “Hi, Bixby.” By connecting Bixby and the “Auto Open Door,” users can open it simply by saying, “Open the right refrigerator door.”
Can you tell us more about the benefits of Bespoke AI in the daily lives of consumers?
Bespoke AI is meant to deal with tiresome jobs autonomously. Advanced AI will reduce the burden of household chores once handled manually.
For example, the Family Hub refrigerator can identify groceries and maintain them by using AI Vision, and even recommend recipes based on what’s inside. It can also send ideal cooking measurements to the cooktops to reduce inconvenience. This feature is still evolving to integrate health and wellness features.
With all-in-one laundry machines and dryers, the Bespoke AI Combo utilizes “AI Custom+” to clean fabric with a specific course using the optimal amount of detergent based on an analysis of the fabric’s composition and weight. An AI vibration noise reduction system also resolves inconvenience. These were problems users had to handle one at a time.
What is the future of Bespoke AI?
Samsung is evolving Bespoke AI, making appliances understand each unique household and adapting to it. The ultimate goal is to offer users more free time to spend with their families.
Eventually, Bespoke AI aims for universal integration, from the home to construction and car and shipbuilding. Samsung is looking forward to collaborating with domestic and international companies that handle hardware, software and even services. We are trying our best to make this vision a reality.
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
