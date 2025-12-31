EU 새 방산 전략에 흔들리는 K방산 약속의 땅
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 09:17
Europe was K-defense's promised land. A new EU initiative threatens that.
EU 새 방산 전략에 흔들리는 K방산 약속의 땅
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사
Friday, December. 26, 2025
The introduction of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program is undermining not only Korea's growing foothold in Poland — the largest single‑country buyer of Korean weapons, with combined deals estimated at $23 billion since 2022 — but also in other European and Atlantic defense markets.
introduction: 도입
undermine: 방해하다
foothold: 입지
최근 도입된 유럽안보행동(SAFE) 프로그램이 2022년 이후 누적 계약 규모가 약 230억 달러에 이르는 한국 최대 단일 방산 수입국 폴란드에서의 입지뿐 아니라, 기타 유럽 및 대서양 방산 시장에서 한국이 구축해온 확장세 전반을 약화시키고 있다.
The 150 billion euro ($177 billion) initiative, announced in March, provides low-interest loans to member nations alike to purchase military equipment and jointly strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, but with an asterisk: a priority on European-made products.
initiative: 프로그램, 전략
low-interest: 저금리
asterisk: 조건
SAFE는 지난 3월 EU가 발표한 총 1500억 유로 규모의 재정 지원 프로그램이다. EU 회원국에 저금리 대출을 제공해 무기 구매와 공동 방위 역량 강화를 유도하는 것이 목적이다. 그러나 유럽산 무기 구매에 우선순위를 부여한다는 조건이 달려있다.
SAFE, among other factors, is why the Polish Navy chose Sweden’s Saab over Hanwha Ocean to build three submarines for its 10 billion zloty ($2.79 billion) Orka program in November.
choose A over B: B대신 A를 선택하다
폴란드 해군은 SAFE 등 복합적인 요인의 영향을 받아 지난 11월, 100억 즈워티(약 27억9000만 달러) 규모의 오르카 잠수함 도입 사업에서 한화오션이 아닌 스웨덴의 사브를 최종 파트너로 선정했다.
“To be fair, it’s ordinary for European countries to buy European weapons,” Prof. Jang Won-joon of Jeonbuk National University's defense industry convergence program, told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Korea’s success in Poland in 2022 is an extraordinary case.”
ordinary: 일반적인
extraordinary: 이례적인
장원준 전북대학교 방위산업융합학과정 교수는 “유럽 국가들이 유럽 무기를 사는 건 당연한 일”이라며 “2022년 한국 방산의 폴란드 수출 성공이 오히려 매우 이례적인 사례”라고 말했다.
As Canada joins SAFE, Korea's ongoing bid to sell submarines to the North American country is also being contested, along with potential future deals with Spain and Romania.
join: 합류하다, 가입하다
bid: 시도, 입찰
be contested: 경합하다
캐나다가 SAFE에 합류하면서, 한국이 캐나다를 상대로 진행 중인 잠수함 수출 시도 역시 도전에 직면했다. 이와 함께 스페인과 루마니아를 대상으로 한 향후 잠재적 계약도 영향을 받을 가능성이 제기되고 있다.
When the Polish government announced that it would purchase Saab’s A26 submarines over the Korean KSS-III Batch-II, it said the Swedish offer met “all criteria,” including “delivery time and operational capability in the Baltic Sea.”
offer: 제안
meet criteria: 요건을 충족하다
delivery time: 인도 일정
폴란드 정부는 한국의 KSS-III 배치-II 대신 사브의 A26 잠수함을 도입하기로 결정하면서, 스웨덴 측 제안이 “발트해 작전 능력과 인도 일정 등을 포함한 모든 기준을 충족했다”고 밝혔다.
And despite Hanwha Ocean's fleet performance being no less competitive than Saab's, the more attractive package that Sweden offered — deep collaboration with Polish industry to modernize the country’s dockyards, technology transfers and a strategic partnership with another fellow nation in the Baltic region — had eventually won the deal.
attractive: 매력적인
modernize: 현대화하다
dockyard: 조선소
transfer: 이전
실제로 한화오션의 함정 기술력은 사브에 뒤지지 않지만, 스웨덴은 폴란드 조선소 현대화, 기술 이전, 그리고 발트해 인접국과의 전략적 파트너십 등 보다 매력적인 조건을 제시해 수주에 성공했다.
This stood in contrast to the Eastern European nation's decision to buy K2 main battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light combat aircraft in 2022.
battle tank: 전차
self-propelled howitzers: 자주포
이는 2022년 폴란드가 K2 전차, K9 자주포, FA-50 경공격기 도입을 일괄 발표하며 한국산 무기 도입에 적극 나섰던 것과는 대조적이다.
Poland picked Hanwha Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Industries and Hyundai Rotem as its partners because there were no other practical competitors — the Eastern European country needed new tanks and light fighter jets fast after sending its old ones to Ukraine to support its neighbor in its war with Russia.
pick: 선택하다
practical: 실질적인, 실용적인
당시 폴란드는 한화에어로스페이스, 한국항공우주산업, 현대로템을 파트너로 낙점했다.우크라이나에 전력을 지원하기 위해 노후 장비를 넘긴 뒤, 신형 전차와 경공격기를 신속히 확보해야 했기 때문에 사실상 선택지가 없었다.
WRITTEN BY CHO YONG-JUN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)