Kia enters Korea's pickup truck market long dominated by KGM
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 12:59
Kia’s entry into Korea’s pickup truck market, long dominated by KG Mobility (KGM), is shaking up the industry landscape and sparking competition in a segment previously seen as barren.
KGM on Tuesday unveiled the new Musso, a next-generation body-on-frame pickup truck available in gasoline and diesel variants and set for launch in January 2026. The automaker has previously released other models of this vehicle type, including the Musso Sports in 2002, Actyon Sports in 2006, Korando Sports in 2012 and Rexton Sports and Rexton Sports Khan in 2018.
While KGM has enjoyed an uncontested lead in the domestic market, that changed with the debut of Kia’s Tasman in February. The Tasman rose to the top of the charts with 7,986 units registered through November, overtaking KGM’s Musso EV, which was released in March and posted 7,083 units during the same period.
The Korean pickup truck market is growing. According to data from research firm Car Is You, 23,495 new pickup trucks were registered from January through November — an 80 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when registrations totaled 13,060. This comes after the segment declined by nearly 5,000 units last year. Industry analysts credit Kia’s Tasman for energizing the market.
Automakers’ efforts to improve ride comfort and design urban-friendly pickup trucks also contributed to the rebound. The new Musso comes in a “Grand Style” trim with ground clearance lowered by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) and in seven colors. Kia’s Tasman, which mainly targets families, features reclining rear seats to attract sport utility vehicle buyers as well.
“Pickup trucks are [...] highly sensitive to economic trends,” one industry insider said. “With a wider range of powertrains now available — from electric to gasoline — a replacement cycle is expected to begin next year.”
Still, the domestic market remains limited in size, leading manufacturers to look abroad. Kia has launched the Tasman in Latin America, where pickup trucks make up about 20 percent of total vehicle sales. The Tasman’s exports reached 15,340 units through November, surpassing its domestic sales. KGM’s Rexton Sports and Rexton Sports Khan recorded 9,935 exports, and the Musso EV posted 2,543.
The top destinations for Korean-made pickup trucks were Turkey with 2,380 units, Australia with 1,477 and Britain with 880.
However, entering the United States — the birthplace and largest market for pickup trucks — is seen as challenging. The U.S. market is crowded with strong domestic manufacturers, and a 25 percent tariff on imported pickup trucks remains in place.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
