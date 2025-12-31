How EU’s shift on EVs gives Hyundai room to maneuver

National Assembly set to file complaint against Coupang's interim CEO over alleged perjury

Coupang claims perpetrator saved data of some 3,000 customers in SEC filing amid criticism

Law firm warns consumers not to use compensation coupons offered by Coupang

Related Stories

Coupang claims source of data leak has been identified

Alleged Coupang data leaker had only worked at company for two years, say police

Coupang offers $35 vouchers, but users miffed as only $7 is usable for main platform or food

FSS to probe Coupang Pay to confirm no leakage of payment details

A calamity for Coupang