Sensational sweets: The viral food trends that made Koreans drool in 2025
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 19:54
- WOO JI-WON
At the end of every year, there are awards for the music that echoed across streets, the films that lingered and the dramas that kept people waiting week after week.
But one thing that arguably fills the year with just as much excitement — and just as much joy, yet rarely receives formal recognition — is food. Despite its massive role in giving people something to crave and savor, it is often left out of the conversation.
In 2025, a handful of food items sparked long lines, sold out within hours and sent people repeatedly refreshing delivery apps. They turned into daily conversation starters and, at times, a competitive sport for those looking to secure them.
Here is a look at the foods of the year — five dishes and products that truly shined in 2025.
Chewy Dubai cookie
Anyone who has spent some time in Korea will remember the buzz around Dubai chocolate when it went viral worldwide. Almost every store selling a house-made version saw long queues and rapid sales, inspiring a wave of spinoffs, including Dubai-style chapssaltteok (rice cake) and Dubai cakes.
None, however, match the frenzy surrounding the Dubai jjonddeuk (chewy) cookie today. Don't be fooled by the name; this is not so much a cookie as it is a dense, chewy sphere, wrapping pistachio kataifi in melted chocolate marshmallow.
At a bakery in Bangi-dong, Songpa District, southern Seoul, known for its Dubai jjonddeuk cookie, all 400 cookies were gone by 10:30 a.m., even before its opening at 11 a.m.
"We opened earlier because the weather is so cold today, and there were already a lot of people waiting outside," said Yoo Seong-eun, the owner who has been selling the cookie since October.
"Some even line up as early as 8 a.m.," she added. In just a minute, more than 10 people — from students to even those much older — had gathered outside the storefront. When the owner told them that they were already all sold out, some even expressed frustration. "You should have posted a notice in advance," shouted one visibly angry woman.
"I rode the bus for 30 minutes from Gwangjin District just for this," said a 24-year-old Lee Yoon-jeong, who had come on a recommendation from a friend. "This was supposed to be my first Dubai jjonddeuk cookie."
Office worker Jo Yeon-woo, who was also turned away, said this would have been her fourth time buying the cookie. "Dubai cookies are crunchy inside and soft outside," said Jo, who was wrapped in black padded jacket. "But this place has more pistachio spread, which makes it much more gooey."
At around 10:50 a.m., a taxi pulled up in front of the store, and a middle-aged man rushed out, only to learn that the cookies were already all gone. He showed visible disbelief. More people continued to arrive even after 11 a.m., despite the store having already put up a sold-out sign.
The Dubai jjonddeuk cookie is believed to have been first developed by Mond Cookie. Smaller than the versions that are more widely sold today, news of the original gradually spread by word-of-mouth starting in August last year. By mid-November, more bakeries and cafes introduced increasingly elaborate ones, with a thinner wrapping of marshmallow and more pistachio.
Towel cake
Flavor alone is no longer enough to capture the attention of young consumers. It is the unusual, visually striking appearance that sparks curiosity before the first bite. And once mukbang creators and influencers began showcasing and enjoying this dessert, it did not take long for the soogun cake — also known as the towel cake — to become a viral hit.
Originating in China under the name maojin juan, the cake is a thin crepe filled with cream and folded to resemble a neatly rolled towel. Since going viral online, Korean convenience stores rushed to release their own versions, with CU and GS25 selling out immediately during its prerelease.
The most popular varieties were the chocolate versions, made with chocolate crepes and chocolate cream, and the strawberry version, which contains fruit. At a cafe in Seongsu, crowds still gather as customers for towel cake, and the cake's popularity has clearly spread to foreign tourists as well, many of whom can be seen enjoying the treat alongside locals.
Cup bingsu
Icy desserts rarely come to mind these days, but in summer, cup bingsu was everywhere.
Sold at major coffee chains such as Mega Coffee and Ediya Coffee, the single-serving shaved ice dessert became a go-to post-lunch or after-dinner treat — affordable, refreshing and nostalgic. Its simple composition, often just shaved ice topped with sweet red beans, reminded many of childhood summers.
Easy to carry and quick to eat, cup bingsu won over office workers in particular. As demand grew, chains expanded their offerings to include other flavors, including mango and strawberry flavors. Mega Coffee alone sold 9 million cups in just four months before discontinuing the product on Sept. 3, 2025.
Yogurt tteok
Chocolate coatings were a breakout hit this year. And when that glossy shell wrapped a chewy rice cake encasing yogurt ice cream, people wasted no time trying to get their hands on it.
The contrast between the crisp chocolate exterior and the soft, creamy interior quickly captured attention online. The product's debut announcement drew more than 1,200 comments on Instagram, and its first prerelease batch, sold via a YouTube Live broadcast in February, sold out within 25 minutes.
TikTok creators and YouTubers soon followed with taste-testing videos, further fueling demand and selling out repeatedly. For months afterward, customers had to wait for limited sales on the brand's website to secure a box of six treats.
Frozen fruit sorbet
A mango-shaped ice cream went viral on social media globally early this year, drawing attention for its quirky, hyperrealistic appearance. By August, the trend had reached Korea, with GS25 rolling out its own version of the fruit-shaped frozen sorbet.
With a thin, crunchy white chocolate coating and a fruit-flavored sorbet interior, the look-alike treat quickly went viral in Korea, particularly among kids. Riding the momentum, GS25 launched more flavors, including peach, strawberry and lemon, each priced at 4,900 won ($3.50).
The mango, peach and lemon varieties became GS25's top-selling ice cream products in August, selling more than 1 million units since their launch earlier that month. Last week, GS25 expanded the lineup with two new flavors of orange and banana.
