Alleged nomination trading laid bare by the Kim Byung-kee scandal (KOR)

The Democratic Party (DP) has been engulfed in allegations of illicit dealings over election nominations. What began as claims of favoritism and workplace abuse revealed by a former aide to the party’s floor leader has spiraled into a far graver controversy, exposing what appears to be long-hidden corruption in the nomination process itself. Rep. Kim Byung-kee resigned from his post on Tuesday after issuing a broad apology for the various allegations. Given the seriousness of the case, however, resignation alone is far from sufficient.The controversy surfaced after media reports disclosed a recorded conversation involving party officials. The recording captures a discussion in April 2022 between then-DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo, who served on the Seoul chapter’s nomination committee, and Kim, who was the committee’s secretary at the time. The topic was the alleged receipt of 100 million won ($70,000) by a staff member ahead of the June 1 local elections. The money was reportedly provided by a Seoul city councilor who was granted the sole nomination in Kang’s constituency the following day.If the recording is authentic, it points to a serious election crime involving both nomination trading and willful neglect by party officials. In part of the audio, Kang is heard pleading, “Please save me.” While the two lawmakers expressed concern about the situation, the matter ultimately remained buried for more than three years. Conduct by a political party that should never be tolerated in a democracy was left unaddressed. Kang has denied promising a nomination or accepting money, but a thorough investigation by law enforcement is unavoidable.If lawmakers entrusted with overseeing nominations showed such a lack of ethical judgment, the public can hardly avoid questioning the integrity of the entire nomination process during that election. For years, it has been an open secret in political circles that a financial “food chain” exists between National Assembly members and local councilors, with tens or even hundreds of millions of won allegedly changing hands. A former People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker was previously investigated for allegedly receiving 50 million won in exchange for a city council nomination. The latest recording reinforces concerns that corruption surrounding nominations may be widespread rather than isolated.Additional allegations further compound the damage. Kim has also faced claims that his wife used a corporate credit card tied to the Dongjak District Council vice chair’s office for personal expenses. The downfall of two DP lawmakers who had risen rapidly, one as floor leader and the other as a ministerial nominee, underscores the depth of abuse of power and entrenched corruption within the political system.On Tuesday, the DP ordered its ethics inspection body to launch a fact-finding probe into Kang. The PPP has filed criminal complaints, accusing her of violating political funds laws and bribery statutes and Kim of obstruction of business. Police or the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials must now establish the facts and hold those responsible fully accountable. With local elections scheduled for next June, both ruling and opposition parties must undertake serious self-reform to eradicate nomination corruption.더불어민주당이 공천 거래 의혹에 휩싸였다. 여당 원내대표의 전직 보좌진이 폭로한 권력형 특혜와 갑질 의혹이 눈덩이처럼 커지더니 급기야 당 내부에 깊숙이 감춰져 있던 공천 비리까지 탄로 나는 막장극으로 전개되고 있다. 김병기 의원이 어제(30일) 여러 의혹을 뭉뚱그려 사과하며 원내대표에서 물러났지만, 사안의 심각성으로 볼 때 사퇴로 끝날 문제가 아니다.공천 거래 의혹은 당사자의 녹음된 음성이 언론에 보도되면서 드러났다. 민주당 서울시당 공천관리위원이었던 강선우 의원이 지방선거(6월 1일)를 앞둔 2022년 4월 보좌진의 1억원 수수 사실을 당시 공관위 간사였던 김병기 의원과 논의하는 내용이다. 공천 헌금 성격의 돈을 건넨 사람은 김경 서울시의원으로 알려졌고, 그는 녹음이 이뤄진 이튿날 강 의원의 지역구(강서구)에 단수 공천됐다. 녹음 내용이 맞다면 민주당 공관위원들이 공천 거래와 묵인에 연루된 심각한 선거 범죄가 벌어진 것이다. 강 의원이 “저 좀 살려주세요”라며 울먹이는 부분도 나온다. 두 의원은 사태를 걱정하기도 했지만, 결국 의혹은 외부에 알려지지 않고 3년 넘게 묻혔다. 민주 정당에서는 용납되어서는 안 되는 행위가 방치되고 묵인된 것이다. 강 의원은 “공천을 약속하고 돈을 받은 사실이 없다”고 주장하고 있다. 수사 기관의 철저한 수사가 불가피하다.공당의 공관위원을 맡은 국회의원들의 윤리 의식이 이 정도였다면, 일반 국민 입장에선 당시 지방선거 공천 전반에 대한 의심이 들 수밖에 없다. 그간 국회의원과 시의원 사이에 수천만~1억원대 돈으로 얽힌 ‘먹이사슬’이 있다는 게 정치권에선 공공연한 비밀로 여겨져 왔다. 국민의힘 전직 의원도 시의원 공천권을 빌미로 5000만원을 받은 혐의로 경찰 수사를 받기도 했다. 이번 녹취는 정치권에 공천을 둘러싼 부패가 만연해 있을 개연성을 보여준다. 공천 거래가 이렇게 드러난 경우뿐이겠느냐는 의구심은 전혀 지나치지 않다. 앞서 김병기 의원은 부인이 지역구인 동작구 의회 부의장의 업무추진비 카드로 200여만원을 사용했다는 의혹이 제기된 상태다. 여당 원내대표와 여가부 장관 후보자로 승승장구했다가 보좌진의 폭로와 녹취 등으로 위기를 맞은 민주당 두 의원의 사례는 국회의원의 갑질을 비롯한 부패 구조를 여실히 보여준다는 점에서 충격적이다.민주당은 어제 윤리감찰단에 강 의원에 대한 진상조사를 지시했다. 국민의힘 측은 강 의원을 정치자금법 위반과 뇌물 등 혐의로, 김 의원을 업무방해 등 혐의로 고발했다. 수사를 맡게 될 경찰 또는 공수처는 제기된 의혹을 명명백백하게 밝히고 응당한 법적 책임을 물어야 할 것이다. 여야 정치권은 내년 6월 지방선거에 앞서 철저한 자정 노력을 통해 이 같은 정치 부패를 근절해야 할 것이다.