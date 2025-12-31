Meanwhile: We Are All Stars and Fireflies (KOR)

As a child in elementary school, I was especially drawn to monkeys whenever I visited the zoo. A teacher once told us that a nuclear war could wipe out humanity and leave the world to monkeys. I also remember films depicting apes ruling over a ruined Earth. Around the same time, arguments rooted in Thomas Malthus’s “An Essay on the Principle of Population” (1798) warned that starvation would spread rapidly as population growth outpaced resources. Today, similar anxieties surface in different forms. Posters declaring “We burn coal, and our future burns with it” are now a familiar sight on city streets.Such language has also entered official settings. Warnings that humanity itself could face extinction have been voiced at government events. Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan is said to repeat the phrase at large and small gatherings and did so publicly during a parliamentary audit in October. His commitment to environmental causes is understandable. Yet it feels excessive. When a cabinet minister leads with fear, it is difficult to accept. Humanity has long lived under repeated dystopian warnings. Current pessimistic forecasts tied to carbon emissions are serious. Claims that capitalism-driven inequality will end in catastrophe also persist.Yet despite these grim predictions, humanity has endured. The global population has grown, but productivity gains have sharply reduced deaths from starvation. Local conflicts continue, but nuclear risks have been relatively contained through arms reduction agreements. The development of alternatives has visibly reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Capitalism, widely seen as reaching its limits, is searching for new paths through models described as compassionate or community-oriented.None of this suggests that today’s crises should simply be ignored. The problem lies in an approach that relies too heavily on fear. Humanity is not so fragile. History shows that at moments of danger, societies have repeatedly found workable alternatives and moved forward.Today is the final day of the year. The poet Robert Browning urged readers not to let go of hope, reminding them that “the best is yet to be.” We are all lights in the night sky, stars and fireflies alike. The hope left inside Pandora’s box remains intact.Farewell, 2025.초등 시절, 동물원에 가면 유독 원숭이에게 관심이 많았다. 핵전쟁이 일어나 인류가 멸망하고 원숭이들 세상이 될 수 있다는 선생님 말씀 때문이다. 폐허가 된 지구를 배경으로 원숭이가 지배하는 영화도 기억난다. 맬서스의 『인구론』을 근거로 굶어 죽는 사람이 급격히 늘 것이라는 주장도 있었다. 최근 들어 “석탄을 태우다 우리 미래가 불탑니다”는 포스터가 거리에서 자주 띈다.정부 행사에서도 “인류가 멸종할 수 있다”는 말이 나왔다. 김성환 기후에너지 환경부장관이 크고 작은 행사 때마다 하는 말이라고 한다. 지난 10월 국정감사에서도 공개적으로 말했다. 환경운동에 열심인 김 장관의 충정은 이해가 간다. 그러나 너무 나갔다는 생각이 든다. 장관이 앞장서서 공포심을 주는 것은 받아들이기 어렵다. 돌이켜보면 인류는 지금까지 수많은 디스토피아적인 겁박 속에서 살아왔다. 작금의 탄소배출로 인한 비관적인 전망도 만만찮다. 자본주의로 인한 양극화가 재앙을 가져올 것이라는 주장도 있다.그러나 이같은 비관적인 전망들과는 달리 인류는 잘 버티어 내고 있다. 인구는 늘었지만 생산성 향상으로 굶어 죽는 사람은 오히려 급격히 줄어들었다. 국지전은 여전하지만 핵 감축 협정에 따라 핵위험은 비교적 통제되고 있다. 셰일가스 등 대체 에너지의 개발로 화석연료의 사용량은 눈에 띄게 줄었다. 한계에 도달한 자본주의는 온정적 자본주의, 공동체 자본주의로 선회하며 대안을 찾는 중이다.물론 작금의 여러 위기를 ‘걍’ 무시하자는 것은 아니다. 지나치게 겁을 주는 접근방식은 곤란하다는 것이다. 인류는 그렇게 만만한 존재가 아니다. 역사를 거슬러 보면 위기 때마다 인류는 적절한 대안을 찾으며 지금에 와 있다. 올해 마지막 날이다. 시인 로버트 브라우닝은 ‘좋은 것은 아직 오지 않았다(the best is yet to be)’며 희망의 끈을 놓지 말라고 했다. 우리 모두 밤하늘의 빛나는 별이고 반딧불이다. 판도라 상자 안의 희망은 굳건하다. 아듀 2025!