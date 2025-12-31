 IU donates $138,000 to four charities to mark the end of 2025
IU donates $138,000 to four charities to mark the end of 2025

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 15:46 Updated: 31 Dec. 2025, 17:26
Singer IU poses for photos at a pop-up store opening event for a makeup brand in eastern Seoul on Feb. 1, 2024. [NEWS1]

Singer and actor IU has donated 200 million won ($138,000) to four charities, as the holiday season should center on love and generosity, her agency EDAM Entertainment said on Wednesday. 
 
The donation, made under the name IUaena — a portmanteau of IU's name and her fan club Uaena — was given to four organizations: the Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association, the National Center for the Rights of the Child, the Snail of Love and the Wooyang Foundation. Each received 50 million won.
 

The funds will support a range of social programs, including financially assisting single mothers; covering initial living expenses for youths leaving state care; helping people with hearing loss get cochlear implants and hearing aids; and providing food for low-income older adults at risk of skipping meals during the winter.
 
IU has regularly made donations under the name “IUaena” on meaningful dates, such as the anniversary of her debut, her birthday and year-end holidays.
 
In March, she donated 200 million won to support wildfire recovery in the Gyeongsang region and to improve working conditions for firefighters. On May 5, Children’s Day, she donated 150 million won to support children and teenagers in need. She gave 200 million won on her birthday, May 16 — and again on the anniversary of her debut, Sept. 18 — to help marginalized communities.
 
IU debuted in 2008 and has become one of Korea's most renowned solo artists. She is known for hits like “Good Day” (2010), “YOU&I” (2011), “The Red Shoes” (2013), “Through the Night” (2017), “Lilac” (2021) and more.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
IU donates $138,000 to four charities to mark the end of 2025

