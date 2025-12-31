 K-pop agency P Nation announces audition for next boy band
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 17:07
A poster for P Nation's audition [THE SEED]

K-pop agency P Nation is holding an audition to recruit trainees for its next boy band, the company said Wednesday.
 
Anyone born between 2008 and 2016 can apply in more than one category, including singing, dancing, rap, acting and music production.
 

Applicants of any nationality can apply through the P Nation audition website or the agency's official Instagram account, @pnation_audition. Those who pass the first round will receive individual notices with audition schedules and locations
 
An online audition will also be held, and applicants can recommend their acquaintances as well. Applicants must download a form from the audition site and submit it with a video or audio clip demonstrating their skills.
 
Founded by singer Psy, P Nation manages artists such as Crush, Heize and Hwasa, as well as boy band TNX and girl group Baby DONT Cry.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
