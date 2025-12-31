Tomorrow x Together to release new version of 'SSS (Sending Secret Signals' featuring HYDE
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 15:32
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Tomorrow X Together will release a new Japanese single on Jan. 26, 2026, the quintet's agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday.
The new single, titled “SSS (Sending Secret Signals) (feat. HYDE),” is based on Tomorrow X Together's song “SSS (Sending Secret Signals)," which was released in October as part of the group's third full-length Japanese album “Starkissed.”
HYDE, a member of the Japanese rock band L’Arc~en~Ciel, is featured in the upcoming single. HYDE wrote the music and lyrics for the original song.
“'SSS (Sending Secret Signals)' was fortunately so loved thanks to HYDE,” Tomorrow X Together said in a press release. “We hope that you look forward to the new version [of the song] with HYDE.”
Tomorrow X Together is currently on the Japanese leg of its “Act: Tomorrow” world tour. It performed in Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka and is set to hold concerts in Tokyo on Jan. 21 and 22 and Osaka on Feb. 7 and 8 next year.
