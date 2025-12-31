 Tomorrow x Together to release new version of 'SSS (Sending Secret Signals' featuring HYDE
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Tomorrow x Together to release new version of 'SSS (Sending Secret Signals' featuring HYDE

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 15:32
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together will release a new Japanese single on Jan. 26, 2026, the quintet's agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday.
 
The new single, titled “SSS (Sending Secret Signals) (feat. HYDE),” is based on Tomorrow X Together's song “SSS (Sending Secret Signals)," which was released in October as part of the group's third full-length Japanese album “Starkissed.”
 

Related Article

 
HYDE, a member of the Japanese rock band L’Arc~en~Ciel, is featured in the upcoming single. HYDE wrote the music and lyrics for the original song.
 
“'SSS (Sending Secret Signals)' was fortunately so loved thanks to HYDE,” Tomorrow X Together said in a press release. “We hope that you look forward to the new version [of the song] with HYDE.”
 
Tomorrow X Together is currently on the Japanese leg of its “Act: Tomorrow” world tour. It performed in Saitama, Aichi and Fukuoka and is set to hold concerts in Tokyo on Jan. 21 and 22 and Osaka on Feb. 7 and 8 next year. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Tomorrow X Together BigHit Music Japan

More in K-pop

IU donates $138,000 to four charities to mark the end of 2025

Tomorrow x Together to release new version of 'SSS (Sending Secret Signals' featuring HYDE

ADOR sues ex-NewJeans member Danielle, family member for $29 million

Dream Concert 2026 drops first lineup

Blackpink's Jennie to celebrate birthday with photo exhibition of her 'genuine' moments

Related Stories

Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21

TXT tops Japan charts again, sets new record

Tomorrow X Together tops Oricon Charts with 'Chikai'

Tomorrow X Together to hold encore concerts for 'Act: Promise' tour

Tomorrow X Together's new album 'The Star Chapter: Together' tops Japanese music charts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)