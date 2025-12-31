Actor Ahn Sung-ki in critical condition after being hospitalized in a state of cardiac arrest
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 12:32
Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and is currently in critical condition, sources said on Wednesday.
He collapsed after choking on food at his home.
Ahn was moved to the emergency room at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and admitted to the intensive care unit, according to sources.
“Ahn Sung-ki was rushed to the hospital due to a sudden deterioration in his health and is currently receiving treatment from medical staff,” his agency Artist Company said on Wednesday. “We are closely monitoring his [...] progress based on doctors’ evaluations.
“We kindly ask that everyone prioritize the well-being of the actor and his family above all else. Any further updates will be provided through our official platforms.”
Ahn has appeared in approximately 140 films during his career, which spans over six decades. He debuted as a child actor in the 1957 film “Twilight Train.”
He went on to build one of the most prolific careers in Korean cinema, earning widespread recognition through his roles in “Silmido” (2003), “Hanbando” (2006), “Unbowed” (2011) and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (2022). He has been named “Best Actor” at numerous local film awards, such as the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards.
He is often called the “Nation's Actor” due to his contributions to the industry.
Beyond his acting career, he has also served as a representative for Unicef since the early 1990s.
During a 2022 interview, Ahn revealed that he had been battling blood cancer since 2019. Though he was declared cancer-free in 2020, a follow-up examination six months later revealed that his cancer had returned.
Even while undergoing treatment, he continued to appear at events, including the opening ceremony for the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and the April 19 democratic peace prize ceremony in 2023.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
