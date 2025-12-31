'Culinary Class Wars' season 2, 'The Great Flood' reign atop Netflix charts for second week

The second season of “Culinary Class Wars” (2024–) topped Netflix's weekly non-English series chart for the second consecutive week, the streaming service said on Wednesday.The latest season of the hit cooking competition, released on Dec. 16, topped the category with 4.7 million views for the week ending Dec. 28, according to data from Netflix's official site Tudum. The latest installment features top culinary figures — including Michelin-starred chefs Lee Joon and Son Jong-won, and Ven. Seon-jae, celebrated for her mastery of Buddhist temple cuisine — as they partake in intense competitions.Four other Korean series made the top 10. The Netflix original “Cashero,” featuring Lee Jun-ho as a civil servant with supernatural powers, debuted at No. 2 with 3.8 million views, and the romantic comedy “Dynamite Kiss,” starring Ahn Eun-jin and Jang Ki-yong, ranked No. 3 with 3.3 million.ENA's rom-com “I Dol I” came in at No. 6 with 2.1 million views, and the crime thriller “The Price of Confession,” starring Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Go-eun, landed at No. 9 with 1.7 million.Meanwhile, “The Great Flood,” released on Dec. 19, retained the No. 1 spot for a second straight week on the service's non-English movies chart for the same period. Directed by Kim Byung-woo, the sci-fi disaster film garnered 33.1 million views, up from last week's 27.9 million, surpassing the Mexican action comedy “A Time for Bravery,” which came in at No. 2 with 8.2 million.“The Great Flood” depicts the struggles of An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a single mother of a 6-year-old son, as she wakes up to a sudden and devastating flood that engulfs her apartment complex and, by extension, the planet. She fights to protect her son as she navigates the inundated building.Yonhap