Korea, U.S. complete all joint field training drills postponed from August: JCS

Korea's 3,000-ton submarine returns home after joint anti-submarine drills with U.S.

Hanwha racks up another $4 billion in rocket launcher sales to Poland, despite EU's preference for local makers

3 in 4 Americans back maintaining, increasing U.S. troop presence in Korea: Survey

Trump says trade deal with Korea 'close to being finalized'

USFK chief says U.S. should maintain 28,500 troops in Korea amid Trump fears

Trump says U.S. never thought about troop removal from Poland, but mulls it in 'other countries'

U.S. think tank proposes slashing USFK troop level to about 10,000 from 28,500

Trump wants NATO members to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP: FT