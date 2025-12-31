 Korean military to offer drone operation training to all conscripts next year
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 13:21

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 13:21
Police conduct an antiterrorism drill using drones at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Oct. 20, ahead of the APEC summit. [YONHAP]

Korea's military will offer all conscripts drone operation training starting next year in its bid to strengthen combat capabilities in modern warfare, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
 
Under the plan, dubbed the "500,000 drone warrior" project, the ministry will allocate some 33 billion won ($22.9 million) next year to acquire around 11,000 small commercial drones required for training.
 

The plan comes as part of the military's efforts to enhance combat skills using drones, which have become increasingly effective, low-cost combat equipment in modern warfare.
 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back earlier proposed the plan in September, saying nurturing 500,000 drone warriors will not only strengthen the military's drone operation capabilities but also serve as the "foundation" for troops to work in relevant industries after their service.



