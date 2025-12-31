Bear farming to be completely banned nationwide starting Jan. 1, 2026
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 15:38
Breeding bears and extracting bear bile will be completely banned nationwide starting on Jan. 1, 2026, more than 40 years after the government first encouraged bear farming in the early 1980s to boost rural incomes.
With the revised Wildlife Protection and Management Act set to take full effect on Thursday, 199 farmed bears have yet to be rescued, according to government figures.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said on Tuesday that it will implement measures to protect farmed bears starting in January 2026 and take strict action against any violation of the law.
Under the revised law, farmers are prohibited from owning or breeding bears, as well as producing, consuming or distributing bear bile. Although the law technically went into effect in January this year, authorities allowed a grace period through Dec. 31.
Despite the impending ban, 199 bears remain on private farms. In January 2022, the Environment Ministry, the Bear Farmers’ Association and animal rights groups signed a memorandum of understanding to phase out bear farming. However, negotiations have stalled as animal rights groups — tasked with purchasing the bears from bear farmers — struggled to reach agreements with farmers seeking higher compensation.
So far, only 34 bears have been relocated to shelters through negotiations between animal rights groups and bear farmers. Efforts have been further hampered by delays in the construction of a government-run bear protection facility in Seocheon, South Chungcheong, due to heavy rain in September. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.
Taking these circumstances into account, the ministry said it will grant a six-month guidance period to bear farmers, during which they will not be penalized for their continued — but temporary — care of bears. However, extracting, consuming and distributing bear bile will remain strictly prohibited during this time.
During the guidance period, bear farmers temporarily caring for the animals will receive financial support from the government, such as health care, to improve their own living conditions and to feed and care for the bears.
Even if all 199 bears were to be purchased immediately, there are currently not enough shelters to house them. A bear protection facility in Gurye County, South Jeolla, can provide for up to 49 bears and is currently caring for 21, leaving room for only 28 more.
Lee Chae-eun, the director general for nature conservation at the Environment Ministry, said during a briefing that rescued bears will be relocated to public and private zoos and other facilities.
According to a representative from an animal rights group involved in purchasing bears from bear farmers, government support does not currently cover acquisition costs.
“We rescued 12 bears in Yeoncheon [in Gyeonggi] in August and seven more in November using funds raised through public donations,” the representative said.
Lee said the government plans to address this issue by subsidizing management costs for bear farmers temporarily caring for the animals, effectively supporting negotiations.
“We are considering support of 100,000 to 150,000 won [$69 to $104] per bear, up to a monthly cap of 2.5 million won,” he said, adding that most bear farmers — except for two or three — have expressed a willingness to sell their bears.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HEO JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)