Korea to extend visa fee waiver until June 2026 for group tourists from six countries

Korea will extend the waiver on visa processing fees for an additional six months until June 2026 for groups of tourists arriving from six countries, including China, the finance chief said on Wednesday.Under the plan announced by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, the fee exemption, which was originally set to expire on Wednesday, will continue until the end of June next year.The six countries covered by the extension are China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.Koo said the plan is “to maintain inbound tourism's momentum.”Yonhap